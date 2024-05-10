Home Business Wire Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2024
Business Wire

Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2024

di Business Wire

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2024:


  • Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    New York, NY

    Tuesday, May 14, 2024

    8:45 a.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

    Ed Meyercord, President and CEO

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    Boston, MA

    Monday, May 20, 2024

    11:20 a.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    San Francisco, CA

    Wednesday, June 5, 2024

    Conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • Rosenblatt Securities 4th Annual Technology Summit: THE AGE OF AI

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO

    Virtual

    Thursday, June 13, 2024

    9:00 a.m. ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast from each conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:

Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

Extreme Networks

603-952-5138

PR@extremenetworks.com

