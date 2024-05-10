Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2024

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for May and June 2024:





Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



New York, NY



Tuesday, May 14, 2024



8:45 a.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.

J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Ed Meyercord, President and CEO



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Boston, MA



Monday, May 20, 2024



11:20 a.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.

Bank of America Global Technology Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



San Francisco, CA



Wednesday, June 5, 2024



Conducting meetings throughout the day.

Rosenblatt Securities 4th Annual Technology Summit: THE AGE OF AI



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Nabil Bukhari, CTO & CPO



Virtual



Thursday, June 13, 2024



9:00 a.m. ET presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast from each conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

