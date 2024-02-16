Home Business Wire Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for February and March 2024
Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for February and March 2024

di Business Wire

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for February and March 2024:


  • Susquehanna Financial Group’s 13th Annual Technology Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

    Stan Kovler, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

    New York, NY

    Thursday, February 29, 2024

    Conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

    Stan Kovler, VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

    San Francisco, Calif.

    Monday, March 4, 2024

    Conducting meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast from each conference presentation will be accessible under Events and Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Press Contact
Amy Aylward

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

Extreme Networks

603-952-5138

PR@extremenetworks.com

