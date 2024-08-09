Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for August and September 2024

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for August and September 2024:





Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Virtual



Monday, August 12, 2024



9:55 a.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.



2024 Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Chicago, IL



Tuesday, August 27, 2024



Conducting meetings throughout the day.



Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Chicago, IL



Wednesday, August 28, 2024



Conducting meetings throughout the day.



Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



Nashville, TN



Wednesday, September 11, 2024



2:30 p.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.



B. Riley Securities 7th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference



Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO



New York, NY



Thursday, September 12, 2024



Conducting meetings throughout the day.



Lake Street BIG8 Investor Conference



Ed Meyercord, President & CEO



New York, NY



Thursday, September 12, 2024



Conducting meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast from each conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

