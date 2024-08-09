Home Business Wire Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for August and September 2024
Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for August and September 2024

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for August and September 2024:


  • Oppenheimer’s 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    Virtual

    Monday, August 12, 2024

    9:55 a.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • 2024 Evercore ISI Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    Chicago, IL

    Tuesday, August 27, 2024

    Conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    Chicago, IL

    Wednesday, August 28, 2024

    Conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    Nashville, TN

    Wednesday, September 11, 2024

    2:30 p.m. ET presentation (presentation link) and conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • B. Riley Securities 7th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference

    Kevin Rhodes, EVP & CFO

    New York, NY

    Thursday, September 12, 2024

    Conducting meetings throughout the day.
  • Lake Street BIG8 Investor Conference

    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO

    New York, NY

    Thursday, September 12, 2024

    Conducting meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast from each conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Investor Relations and Press Contacts:
Stan Kovler

Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Extreme Networks

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

Amy Aylward

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

Extreme Networks

603-952-5138

PR@extremenetworks.com

