Extreme Launches Platform ONE for Managed Service Providers

Industry’s first and only consumption-based billing model, with poolable licensing, creates significant benefits and cost savings for partners and customers alike

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, today announced the upcoming general availability of Extreme Platform ONE™ for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Built on a unique AI-driven multi-tenant architecture, consumption-based billing, and poolable licensing, Extreme Platform ONE delivers unmatched flexibility, simplicity, and cost savings, enabling MSPs to manage customers at scale.

Extreme’s MSP program allows partners to offer innovative networking, security, and AI solutions that scale operations, create differentiation in a crowded market, and accelerate time to revenue. Extreme currently has more than 40 MSP partners.

Extreme Platform ONE helps MSPs manage licenses, performance, and service interruptions within a single workspace, reducing the time and IT staff needed for operational excellence. With everything centralized, MSPs gain a comprehensive view of each client's network health, performance, and security status. Leveraging Extreme Platform ONE’s AI Core, MSPs will benefit from deep automation powered by conversational, interactive, and autonomous AI agents. Extreme Platform ONE helps assist, advise, and accelerate the productivity of networking, security, and business teams—reducing the time to complete complex tasks from hours to minutes.

With the industry’s first and only consumption-based billing model, Extreme helps eliminate hefty upfront costs and ensures cost predictability. Extreme’s unique poolable licensing allows MSPs to dynamically allocate and reassign licenses across devices, locations, or customers—making scaling the business more flexible and easier than ever.

Expert Insights

“A flexible networking model is essential for MSPs to stay competitive. Extreme’s approach allows us to scale on demand, reduce financial risk, and deliver high-quality services without being locked into unpredictable costs and rigid commitments. By integrating AI-driven automation and network security, we can further enhance network resilience, proactively mitigate threats, and optimize productivity for both own business and customers.” - Michael Stettner, Managing Director, CMS

"Extreme's MSP program has been a game changer for our business. The consumption-based billing model has provided us with more predictable costs, allowing us to better manage our finances and reduce the risk of our IT investments. With Extreme Platform ONE, we can efficiently manage all our clients under one platform, which will significantly reduce the time and IT staff required to maintain operations. This will enable us to scale our operations, diversify our service offerings, and ultimately deliver better value to our customers."- Cara Parfitt, Vice President, Technology Alliances at Logically.

"By removing hefty upfront costs, we enable more MSPs to adopt our model, accelerating time to market and revenue. Our consumption license grants full control over distribution, activation, and management, while Platform ONE boosts productivity by unifying everything into a single collaborative workspace. This streamlined approach empowers MSPs to drive efficiency and growth with greater speed and simplicity.” – Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Extreme Networks

Platform ONE for MSPs Availability

Platform ONE will be generally available for MSPs on March 31, 2025.

