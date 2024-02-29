Extreme Extends Dominant Position in Enterprise Network Fabric with More Than 5,000 Global Customer Deployments Worldwide

Only Networking Vendor Capable of Delivering Single, Easy-to-Deploy Fabric from the Edge to Data Center Bringing Unmatched Security, Resiliency and Operating Efficiency to Enterprise Customers

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that Extreme network Fabric solutions have helped customers improve operational efficiency, increase network security and drive impactful business transformation. GITEX 2023, hosted by the Dubai World Trade Center, ran its entire network across Extreme’s Fabric to securely support a massive influx of traffic as well as make quick changes to the network depending on show needs, without impacting existing operations. San Diego Community College also realized a 50% reduction in network management time by using Extreme’s Fabric to automate most tasks for the IT team.





More than 5,000 customers around the world, including Volkswagen Poznań, Norwegian Cruise Line, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Dr. Sulaiman Habib Medical Group, rely on Extreme Fabric to secure, automate and organize their enterprise networks. Only Extreme offers an end-to-end network Fabric which connects the data center, campus and branch, making it simple for customers to hyper-segment the network to improve security, prevent lateral movements and minimize the potential blast radius of a lateral attack. These virtualized networks are inherently secure, with automated provisioning that eliminates nearly all manual configuration and the risk of network errors.

Extreme Fabric solutions deliver many benefits for customers across every industry including:

Improved Security Through Hyper-Segmentation: During GITEX 2023, the event’s IT team at Dubai World Trade Center used Extreme Fabric’s hyper-segmentation capabilities to split the network into 3,300 secured segments in just a few hours, supporting more than 6,000 exhibitors, 180,000 guests and more than 30,000 devices simultaneously at peak hours. Extreme was able to do this in just hours versus competitive solutions that can take days or weeks to provision. As a result, each exhibitor had a private and secure network to power booth demonstrations, badge scanners and other important functions. Dr. Sulaiman Habib Medical Group (HMG) is working with Extreme and its partner Cloud Solutions to deploy secure, end-to-end, Fabric-enabled networks at two new hospitals. The new state-of-the-art healthcare facilities will rely on Extreme solutions to offer a wide range of digital services, including electronic medical records (EMR), mobile medical devices, physical security devices and access controls like those used to access prescriptions, staff workstations and other guest amenities like IPTVs in patient rooms. With Extreme Fabric, HMG can segment the network to separate sensitive patient data or critical medical devices from other network traffic. State and local governments use Fabric to segment networks for IoT devices like body cameras for police and traffic sensors, as well as the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems that control critical civic functions like power and sewer systems, while managing everything within a single network. The Nevada Department of Transportation leverages Fabric to quickly set up and secure access to temporary network resources for projects like highway maintenance and expansion, reducing costs and driving rapid project completion. NJ Transit also leverages Fabric to support statewide IP cameras, ensuring that IoT network traffic is segmented and protected should other network outages occur.

Zero-Touch Provisioning for Rapid Deployment: Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky, one of the 50 largest districts in the US, uses Fabric’s zero-touch provisioning capabilities to expedite deployments of critical learning applications and devices without disruption and leverages hyper-segmentation to keep multiple operating systems securely isolated. The Volkswagen manufacturing facility in Poznań has created a Smart Factory environment through its cloud-managed Fabric network by optimizing manufacturing processes through increased automation and security, leveraging zero-touch onboarding to rapidly onboard devices without interfering with network performance.

Increased Automation and Simplified Network Management San Diego Community College District (SDCCD), one of California’s largest districts, reduced its IT team’s workload by 50 percent with Fabric and network solutions from Extreme. Leveraging Extreme Fabric for automatic configuration and provisioning of services as well as unified network management across all 14 SDCCD locations has reduced IT team workloads by an estimated 20 hours a week, including reduced manual tasks related to managing single sign-on for SDCCD’s many users. Admiraal De Ruyter Ziekenhuis (ADRZ), a regional hospital in the Netherlands with locations in Goes, Vlissingen and Zierikzee, has relied on Extreme Fabric for over a decade to deliver accessible, quality care to hundreds of patients daily. Extreme Fabric gives the IT team the ability to scale the network without additional personnel or costly point solutions, and its automated segmentation and proactive network management capabilities enable ADRZ to deliver 24/7 mission-critical services to patients throughout the region without risk of human error or a network outage.



David Henke, Chief Information Officer, City of Milwaukee



“As the CIO for the City of Milwaukee, I’m responsible for supporting public safety and things that are mission-critical like 911 operations, all the way to SCADA systems for waterworks. The ease of support, the ease of configuration and the flexibility that the Fabric technology provides has allowed us to maintain our operations and kept costs well under control. Over the last 10-15 years, the city has added a number of technologies and applications in public safety. Having to layer those onto the system becomes much easier with the Fabric solution.”

Monica Kumar, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme Networks



“Network Fabric is a complete game-changer in providing customers with peace of mind through secure, simple, fast and efficient network segmentation, whether it’s securing sensitive patient information in a hospital, creating thousands of segmented networks within minutes at one of the world’s largest tradeshows or linking together disparate offices across the globe. Extreme’s network Fabric solutions are a key enabler of remote hybrid work, resilience and redundancy, scale and operational efficiency, as well as a continuation of our unwavering commitment to deliver best-in-class cloud solutions combined with unmatched experience, easy management and the industry’s simplest licensing structure.”

Extreme’s network Fabric capabilities are integrated into the ExtremeCloud™ SD-WAN platform, enabling customers to securely connect disparate environments such as the data center, campus and branch locations from within a single platform.

Customers across industries rely on Extreme Fabric to increase network security through hyper-segmentation, which enables customers to separate network traffic and minimize the potential blast radius of a lateral attack. Click here to learn more about how customers are leveraging Extreme’s solutions to drive better outcomes.

