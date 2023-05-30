<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ExtraHop® Now Supports Amazon Security Lake to Centralize Security Data on AWS
Business Wire

ExtraHop® Now Supports Amazon Security Lake to Centralize Security Data on AWS

di Business Wire

New integration gives teams easy access to AI-based network intelligence to accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExtraHop, a leader in cloud-native network detection and response NDR, today announced support for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The offering will allow customers to share network insights from Reveal(x) 360, the ExtraHop NDR platform, on AWS from cloud, on-premises, and custom sources into a purpose-built data lake stored in their account.

According to an ExtraHop report, 67% of IT and cybersecurity professionals experience friction in the cloud, including visibility and coverage gaps. Amazon Security Lake helps to overcome these challenges by automatically centralizing security data from disparate sources into a purpose-built data lake, allowing customers to store, analyze, and query insights from any environment, application, or solution at petabyte scale.

When integrated with Amazon Security Lake, ExtraHop securely feeds detections identified on the network to the customer’s Amazon Security Lake. Customers who subscribe to Amazon Security Lake can access and take action with ExtraHop data, as well as data from other sources in Amazon Security Lake, for faster threat detection, investigation, and response.

“Our long-term relationship with AWS has provided organizations with significant advantages over the years as they realize the tremendous value derived from network intelligence in cloud environments,” said Raja Mukerji, co-founder and Chief Customer Officer, ExtraHop. “This new integration with Amazon Security Lake is the next natural step in our relationship. ExtraHop customers on AWS now gain complete end-to-end visibility, streamlined investigations, and immediate value by integrating their network insights with best-of-breed endpoint and log sources.”

To learn more, read our blog.

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop is the cybersecurity partner enterprises trust to reveal the unknown and unmask the attack. The company’s Reveal(x) 360 platform is the only network detection and response platform that delivers the 360-degree visibility needed to uncover the cybertruth. When organizations have full network transparency with ExtraHop, they see more, know more, and stop more cyberattacks. Learn more at www.extrahop.com.

© 2023 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) 360, Reveal(x) Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or trademarks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Contacts

ExtraHop Contact
pr@extrahop.com

Articoli correlati

Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports fiscal 2023 second quarter results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Portfolio mix shift drives revenue, margin and ARR growth; raising operating profit and EPS guidance for the full year Second...
Continua a leggere

Master Electronics Receives Eight Awards at the 2023 EDS Leadership Summit

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Master Electronics is proud to announce that they received eight awards for their 2022 performance. These notable awards...
Continua a leggere

SOC Prime Launches Integration with Amazon Security Lake to Supercharge Security Operations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Driving zero-trust & multi-cloud transformation to boost SOC efficiency and optimize security investmentsBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Amazon--SOC Prime, provider of the world’s...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports fiscal 2023 second quarter results

Business Wire