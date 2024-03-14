Home Business Wire Exscientia to Report Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024
Exscientia to Report Full Year 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Company to host conference call and webcast on March 21, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EDT

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, before the open of U.S. markets. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EDT to provide a business update and review financial results.


A webcast of the live call can be accessed by visiting the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website at investors.exscientia.ai. Alternatively, the live conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (888) 596 4144 (U.S.), +44 (800) 358 0970 (U.K.), +1 (646) 968 2525 (International) and entering the conference ID: 8333895. A replay will be available for 90 days under “Events and Presentations” in the “Investors and Media” section of the Exscientia website.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients. For more information visit us on www.exscientia.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @ex-scientia and X @exscientiaAI.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Sara Sherman / Chinedu Okeke

investors@exscientia.ai

Media:
Oliver Stohlmann

media@exscientia.ai

