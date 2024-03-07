Express Employment Professionals Partners with Avionté to Build Frictionless End-to-End Staffing Platform of the Future

Unique Solution Will Leverage Avionté Front-Office ATS, Mobile Talent Platform and VMS Integration to Connect Employers, Staffing Agencies and Talent on One Platform

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Express Employment Professionals, the largest global staffing franchise and North America’s fifth largest staffing provider, announced that they will adopt Avionté as their staffing platform provider to support their business operations.





“ Express is focused on providing our franchisees with the most advanced technology available to compete in the rapidly changing world of contingent labor,” said Bob Funk Jr., Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development for Express. “ After a competitive review, we chose Avionté to be our strategic technology partner moving forward. No other staffing solution offers the full end-to-end capabilities of the Avionté system, and their vision for staffing aligns closely with our own.”

Avionté’s approach to staffing technology reflects a strategic departure from the hub and spoke architecture of traditional applicant tracking system (ATS) software. The comprehensive offering provides a complete, end-to-end platform with a vendor management system (VMS), front and back-office capabilities for the agency, a robust mobile talent platform and embedded business intelligence tools.

“ Our vision is to deliver frictionless staffing across the entire supply chain of labor,” said Rishabh Mehrotra, CEO of Avionté. “ When an employer submits a requisition into the VMS, staffing agencies should be able to act on the opportunity in near real-time and connect with their entire talent database via mobile app. With these tools in place, staffing agencies can provide interested, high-quality candidates to employers in minutes.”

With the recent enhancements to the Mobile Talent Platform and the addition of an integrated VMS, Express’ announcement coincides with Avionté’s documented commitment to delivering a best-in-class staffing solution to agency partners and the employers they support.

Through the delivery of a privately labeled app, candidates can easily apply for jobs, submit credentials, complete onboarding tasks, track time and receive pay directly from their mobile devices, creating speed and efficiency in the staffing process.

Furthermore, Avionté’s recent acquisition of SimpleVMS enables the platform to support the entire labor supply chain. This integration will allow staffing agencies and employers to work together in one space without any communication barriers or roadblocks.

The full integration is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2024, after which SimpleVMS and AviontéBOLD will streamline workflows and data sharing between employers and staffing agencies.

According to a recent report by the Everest Group, a consultancy specializing in human capital and contingent workforce software, this acquisition marks the first significant combination of a staffing platform and a VMS solution in North America. It will strengthen Avionté’s position as an end-to-end VMS and staffing solution provider, potentially influencing market dynamics and the competitive landscape as the first mover.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 492,000 people globally in 2023 and more than 11 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

About Avionté

Avionté is a proven leader in enterprise staffing platforms, providing a comprehensive end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution designed for scalability and growth. Supporting over 1,800 staffing agencies across North America, the Avionté platform delivers a complete front and back-office, a robust mobile talent application, and a powerful VMS. With a single staffing platform, agencies can now manage the entire supply chain of labor, from employer to agency to talent and back. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com.

Contacts

Michelle Meek



PR for Avionté



mmeek@meetclearedge.com