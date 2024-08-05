Explosive Growth for Enry’s Island S.p.A., Which Finalizes Listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange, Becoming the First and Only Listed Venture Builder, Closing a 2023 with +98% on Revenues, +1335% on Net Profit and +90% on Portfolio Volume

TREMITI ISLANDS, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EIOS—Enry’s Island S.p.A continues to show impressive growth after the €20M funding round with the US fund LDA and its listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange. In the first 3 months since the listing in April 2023, the stock price has recorded a +30% increase.









Significant performance given that the shares listed on the VSE represent only a minority part of the company’s total shares, and that a significant volume of new shares is going to be listed by August 2024.

Enry’s Island S.p.A.’s complex industrial plan denotes a deep knowledge of the global VC dynamics, based on the 20+ years’ experience of its Founder and Chairman, Mr. Luigi Valerio Rinaldi.

“We have always considered the world as our playing field, not limiting ourselves to the Italian market alone. Our patented model (Enry’s Model™, subject of patents, economics manuals and higher education university courses) defines the main ingredients for doing business (specifically for the startup market) in Concept, Competence and Capital,” Rinaldi says. “We have always researched and developed these resources on the international field, thus being able to share our ventures with partners who are always ‘on the edge’ from the perspective of vision, competence, and determination to leave a positive impact in the world.”

The growth of Enry’s Island is demonstrated by the 2023 performance, with a +98% increase in revenue (€1.2M) and an explosive +1335% increase in net profit (€220k), showcasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the best practices designed, developed, and consolidated by Enry’s Island and its team in last years, which leads a community of over 1000 “Islanders” worldwide. Even more significant is that this explosive growth in revenue and net profit does not yet derive from the exits of the portfolio companies, expected for 2025 according to the industrial plan, given the traction of many of Enry’s Island portfolio companies.

The scalability of Enry’s Island ‘s business infrastructure is the result of many years of investment in both processes and tools, allowing for a constantly growing revenue per employee (which was €381k in 2023, a 100% growth compared to 2022 in which Revenues per employee settled at €190k ). The innovative framework of Enry’s Island is based on three layers:

– Business layer: including people, companies, and corporate best practices



– Software layer: IT infrastructure



– Space layer: coworking spaces distributed on a global scale

In Enry’s Island, startups are not just assets to be liquidated as soon as possible, but are crucial gears in its business environment.

Indeed, the software layer of the group is led by the portfolio company HUI, which has just closed a Series A round of €25M, after an initial Seed Round (€300k), with another American fund and is in turn finalizing its own listing process. Enry’s Island’s philosophy is to scale alongside its portfolio companies, with a deep alignment of vision, values, objectives, and strategies, ensuring a high quality of life and internal relationships within the ecosystem, and guaranteeing an incredibly low mortality rate of less than 10%, compared to the industry average of 90%.

Regarding the growth strategy outlined in Enry’s Island’s industrial plan, the following drivers are expected:

1. Support for the growth of the current approximately 30 companies in the portfolio.

2. Increase in portfolio volume (+50) through a series of M&A acquisitions.

3. A disruptive approach aimed at democratizing VC for the end user, bringing VC out of the international VC cathedrals (incubators, accelerators, venture builders, VCs, etc.) through a series of extraordinary projects that no other competitor has launched on a global scale.

4. Consistent with the “B2C” logic, the opening of innovative Enry’s Stores, flagship stores that are totally unmanaged where stakeholders of the global VC scene can find all the tools and make networking to grow their startup or invest in the best VC opportunities, and the launch of the first Videogame 3.0 that trains gamers to launch and scale their startup.

Supporting Enry’s Island’s growth strategy is the presence of Rinaldi in the governance of Nimbus as a Venture Partner, which will ensure support for the growth and fundraising of Enry’s Island portfolio companies on one hand, and a highly selective deal flow benefiting Nimbus’s investment strategies on the other, positioning it as a next-gen player with a VC 3.0 vocation.

