Exploring SpaceTech Robotics with ANT61 in Latest ‘This is Our Mission’ Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, invites you to a conversation with ANT61 Founder and CEO Mikhail Asavkin on the latest “This is Our Mission” podcast. Hosted by Dr. Tony Lewis, BrainChip’s chief technology officer, the podcast will be available April 16, 2024, at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.





Asavkin founded ANT61 in 2021 on a mission to extend the life of critical space assets that humanity depends on today and in the future. Over the years, he has assembled a team of young space engineers who delivered several satellite hardware products designed and manufactured in Sydney, Australia. Before founding ANT61, Asavkin worked on large satellite constellations and technological businesses in the UK and the US.

He joins the BrainChip podcast to discuss space technology and how far it has come in the past decade; space robotics infrastructure and difficulties maintaining it; and how neuromorphic AI addresses the challenges to enable growth in the SpaceTech industry.

“Mikhail’s childhood was extraordinary; instead of playing with toy trucks, he was surrounded by robots crafted by his grandfather for space exploration. Carrying forward this family heritage, Mikhail has seen the last decade transform with commercial rocket launches becoming routine. Concurrently, Earth has witnessed significant advancements in Artificial Intelligence. Mikhail envisions deploying autonomous AI-Based systems in space to establish the infrastructure essential for human exploration of our solar system. Given space’s hostile and unforgiving nature, these systems must be entirely self-sufficient and exceptionally efficient. Neuromorphic technology is anticipated to be the crucial enabler for operating advanced AI models in the extraterrestrial environment,” said Lewis.

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)



BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

