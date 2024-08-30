Explore a Galaxy of Opportunity in Star Wars Outlaws™, Now Available

Fans who purchase the Ultimate Edition will receive the Season Pass, two additional cosmetic bundles, and a digital art book

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Ubisoft, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, announced that Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world Star Wars™ game, is now available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation®5, Amazon Luna and PC through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store.





With development led by Massive Entertainment*, Star Wars Outlaws will invite players to experience the Star Wars galaxy like never before through an original story set between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back™ and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. As the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, the criminal underworld thrives. Fans will play as cunning scoundrel, Kay Vess (Humberly González), and her loyal companion Nix (Dee Bradley Baker, Star Wars: The Bad Batch™), as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and join the galaxy’s most wanted.

In Star Wars Outlaws, Kay Vess and her companion Nix search for an opportunity of a lifetime. During this era, the Empire’s rule is distracted by the rebellion that won’t quit, leading to a golden age for the underworld. As a skilled thief, Kay’s antics catch the attention of Sliro, the leader of a new, foreboding criminal syndicate Zerek Besh. After Sliro places a bounty on Kay’s head, Kay and Nix are offered their one shot at freedom – pull off one of the greatest heists of all time. Kay and Nix will need to navigate the underworld across the galaxy, building their reputation with legendary criminal organizations including the Pyke Syndicate, the Hutt Cartel, the Ashiga Clan and Crimson Dawn as they grow from street thieves to skilled outlaws.

Kay and Nix can turn any situation to their advantage: use stealth and gadgets to gain the upper hand, use Nix to distract and draw away enemies, or engage in blaster combat in tense situations throughout their journey. In order to pull off the ultimate heist, Kay and Nix will search for and join forces with a cast of outlaws, including battle-hardened droid ND-5 (Jay Rincon). While stealing valuable goods, infiltrating secret locations, and outwitting enemies, they will need to carefully consider how their choices affect their status with each syndicate, as each move will influence Kay’s ever-changing reputation.

To gain the right resources and crew for the ultimate heist, Kay and Nix will travel across the galaxy and experience distinct new and iconic locations: Canto Bight, Kijimi, Tatooine, Akiva, and the windswept savannah of Toshara. Along the way, Kay will explore bustling cities and cantinas, race across sprawling outdoor landscapes on her speeder, and pilot her ship, the Trailblazer, through the wilds of space. When things go awry, the Trailblazer will also help them chase, evade and attack to gain the upper hand in thrilling dogfights with the Empire and other foes.

Star Wars Outlaws is available through the Ubisoft Store and at a retail suggested price of $69.99 for the base game, as well as Ubisoft+ subscribers.

Standard Edition Base game

Gold Edition Base game Season Pass

Ultimate Edition: Base game Season Pass Sabacc Shark Bundle : includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay’s Speeder and the Trailblazer Rogue Infiltrator Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay’s speeder and the Trailblazer Digital art book: A selection of the game’s concept art and visuals, including unique cinematic storyboards Two additional cosmetic bundles available upon the release of the second story pack



The Season Pass included with the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition includes:

“Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission : All players will meet Jabba the Hutt in the main game, but those with Season Pass access will gain an additional quest from the notorious Hutt Cartel. Just as Kay is putting together a crew for her big heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself – ND-5 owes the Hutts a debt from years ago, and Jabba has come to collect.

: All players will meet Jabba the Hutt in the main game, but those with Season Pass access will gain an additional quest from the notorious Hutt Cartel. Just as Kay is putting together a crew for her big heist, she receives a job from Jabba the Hutt himself – ND-5 owes the Hutts a debt from years ago, and Jabba has come to collect. “Kessel Runner Character Pack” cosmetic pack: includes outfits for scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion, Nix.

includes outfits for scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion, Nix. Story pack Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card*** – Coming Fall 2024 Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played. When this first story pack is released, owners will also get the Hunter’s Legacy Bundle and the Cartel Ronin Bundle with additional outfits for Kay and Nix plus cosmetics for Kay’s speeder and her ship, the Trailblazer

Story pack Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune*** – Coming Spring 2025 The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates.



Disney+ subscribers can also link their accounts and unlock a free, exclusive in-game cosmetic that adds a luminous tail accessory to Kay’s companion, Nix. For more information about the Disney+ offer, please visit https://promo.ubisoft.com/disneyplusperks/

*Development partners include Ubisoft Annecy, Bucharest, Chengdu, Milan, Montpellier, Paris, Redlynx, Shanghai, Stockholm, Toronto.



***Story packs are also available for separate purchase.

