Explorance World 2024 Full Program Announced

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Explorance is unveiling today the full program for Explorance World 2024, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever Explorance World event and the premier gathering of its kind in Montreal, where Explorance headquarters are located. From June 25th to June 28th, 2024, industry leaders and professionals from various sectors, including Higher Education, Human Resources, and Learning and Development (L&D), will converge in Montreal for an immersive event on unlocking the potential of Feedback Analytics and AI.





Explorance World 2024, themed “Feedback for the Brave: Where Feedback Analytics Meets AI,” will provide attendees with exclusive insights into the latest trends, strategies, and technologies that are shaping the future of Feedback Analytics. The event, featuring keynote speakers such as Kian Gohar, a Futurist, AI researcher, and WSJ Bestselling Author; Alexandre Despatie, Canadian Olympic Medalist and Three-Time World Champion; and more, is set to inspire and drive innovation in the field. This groundbreaking event comes on the heels of Explorance’s recent recognition in TIME’s first list of the top 250 ed-tech companies worldwide, underscoring the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.

“Bringing the conference to Montreal fills me with genuine excitement,” says Samer Saab, Founder and CEO of Explorance. “Not only is it the headquarters of Explorance, but the city’s rich tapestry of technological innovation and diverse talent pool sets the perfect stage for this remarkable gathering. We can’t wait to open the doors to leaders from across the globe and diverse sectors. Together, we’ll embark on a journey of innovation and collaboration that knows no bounds.”

The conference program is designed to offer diverse sessions tailored to the specific needs and interests of professionals working with Feedback Analytics and AI. Highlights include:

Keynotes: Inspirational talks by thought leaders and visionaries exploring the latest trends and innovations in Feedback Analytics and AI.

Building a Brave Future with Feedback: Explore how feedback has been instrumental in propelling humanity forward, showcasing its role in innovation and organizational agility in the age of AI with Samer Saab, CEO of Explorance.

1 Million Dives, 1 Million Opportunities for Feedback: In his keynote, Alexandre Despatie, Canadian diving icon and Olympic medalist, shares his journey of leveraging feedback to achieve excellence, highlighting the pivotal role it played in shaping his career. The presentation emphasizes feedback as a continuous conversation, showcasing Despatie's unique approach to internalizing feedback for continuous improvement and success.

Unleashing Potential: Brave Strategies for Growth in Ourselves, Teams, and Organizations: Cherie Werhun, PhD., Associate Vice Provost at Sheridan College illustrates how leveraging powerful technological platforms and posing courageous questions can provide students, faculty, staff, and employees with meaningful self-insights.

Foundations of Wellness: Feedback & AI in Organizational Culture: In her keynote, Alexa James, CEO of Nami Chicago, links employee well-being to organizational success, emphasizing AI-powered feedback's role in shaping a wellness culture. She stresses holistic approaches and highlights feedback's impact on equity and emotional health, showing how AI insights drive tailored interventions for inclusivity and purpose.

Breakout Sessions: Explorance product users (Blue, MLY, and Metrics That Matter) and feedback analytics experts will share case studies, research, best practices, and new approaches throughout the four-day learning experience.

Workshops: These hands-on sessions, led by industry leaders, provide practical insights and skills development in Feedback Analytics and AI-powered Qualitative Analysis.

Panel Discussions: Engaging conversations featuring industry experts and practitioners, sharing insights and best practices in Feedback Analytics and AI implementation.

The Alliance Opportunity: A Dialogue between Business and Education on Feedback and the Workforce of the Future: This panel brings together all three verticals to discuss the future workplace. With technology reshaping job roles, they emphasize the shift to a skills-based economy and the need to break down industry silos. By fostering collaboration between business and education and highlighting the role of feedback, the panel aims to shape a skilled and adaptable workforce for the future, propelling us toward a collaborative future where business and education work together to meet workforce challenges.

Additionally, Explorance World will provide attendees with opportunities to network, exchange experiences, and cultivate meaningful professional connections in a casual and social atmosphere. These networking options include networking cocktails and a special event where participants can indulge in the mesmerizing realm of jazz music at Montreal’s iconic New City Gas, accompanied by curated cuisine.

Explorance World 2024, sponsored by Tourisme Montreal, will take place from June 25th to June 28th, 2024, at The Westin Montreal, located at 270 Rue Saint-Antoine West, Montréal, QC H2Y 0A3, Canada. Visit explorance.com/explorance-world to view the full schedule and register.

ABOUT EXPLORANCE

Explorance empowers organizations with next-generation feedback analytics to accelerate the insight-to-action cycle, encouraging the philosophy of “Feedback for the brave” to drive purpose, impact, and growth.

Bringing 20 years of expertise, Explorance, a member of the World Economic Forum and a trusted partner for 35% of Fortune 100 companies and 25% of the world’s top higher education institutions, has influenced over 25 million individuals with award-winning solutions like Blue, Metrics That Matter, and MLY.

Visit explorance.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

