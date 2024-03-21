Experity Completes Migration of Clients to Waystar

Successful transition of 300 urgent care practices follows Change Healthcare service interruption

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experity, the national leader in on-demand care solutions, announced today the complete migration of nearly 300 urgent care practices to revenue cycle manager Waystar in response to a recent incident at Change Healthcare (Optum) that impeded Experity clients’ ability to submit claims and receive payments. This migration to Waystar has allowed Experity to rapidly respond to these critical client needs.





The incident at Change Healthcare on February 20, 2024, prompted immediate action from Experity teams to keep clients informed about the extent of the interruption. On February 21, Experity confirmed that all Change Healthcare systems had been disconnected to ensure the safety of client data and established a regular cadence of communication with its affected customers. [Importantly, no evidence has been shared with Experity that any Experity client data has been impacted by this incident.]

During the week of March 4, Experity began coordinating and implementing an action plan to transition all clients then using Change Health as a clearinghouse to Waystar for claim transmission and remittances. Initial pilot success paved the way for the first mass migration group which began transitioning to Waystar on March 12, with over 95,000 backlogged claims submitted. The transition concluded with the remainder of clients successfully moving to the Waystar platform by March 14.

Since the migration, Experity has submitted over 650,000 backlogged claims, resolving the backlog that was created over the near 25-day Change Healthcare service interruption. As of Monday, March 18, all claim submissions for all clients were up to date and remittances were already being received.

“This is a significant step forward in resolving the effects of the Change Health issues that impacted you and the entire healthcare ecosystem,” said David Stern, Experity’s CEO, in a recent video to clients announcing the completed transition.

The full video message from Dr. David Stern, in addition to a complete timeline of events, can be found on Experity’s FAQ blog established to keep clients and the broader industry informed.

About Experity

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Nearly 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences, and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity’s leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.

Contacts

Media:



Matter for Experity



Abby Mayo, 617.272.0592



experity@matternow.com