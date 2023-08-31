Experity Announces Call For 2024 Limelight Award Nominations

Third annual peer-nominated awards honor dynamic urgent care leaders who demonstrate industry excellence through patient-first care, innovative operations, and community engagement

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experity, the national leader in on-demand healthcare solutions, is now accepting nominations for the third annual Industry Limelight Awards, which will be presented during the 2024 Urgent Care Connect Conference, hosted by Experity, taking place on February 13 –14, 2024 at the Fairmont Austin in Austin, Texas.





The awards recognize dynamic urgent care industry leaders who are dedicated to transforming the space and the communities they serve through innovative, impactful, patient-centric approaches to on-demand healthcare delivery.

Urgent care professionals are encouraged to submit nominations for their peers between now and October 27, 2023. Experity will award one winner across three categories:

Leadership Award – Nominate the urgent care leader that inspired clinic staff to excellence during a year of change.

Staff Excellence Award – Nominate the urgent care professional that exhibited operational excellence.

Visionary Award – Nominate the urgent care leader that inspired effectual change in an evolving market.

“We are excited to announce the Limelight Awards will be returning for a third round after another outstanding program in 2023. This awards program recognizes the superstars in urgent care for the outstanding work they do in their communities,” said Dr. David Stern, CEO of Experity. “As the urgent care industry continues to evolve with increasing demand, we look forward to commemorating the professionals that have excelled in the field at the upcoming Urgent Care Connect Conference.”

Urgent Care Connect 2024 is the first conference of the year for the on-demand healthcare industry, bringing together U.S. urgent care leaders and operators to discuss strategies, experiences, and pressing challenges, with the goal to “Reset. Reinvent. Revitalize” the industry. The third annual event will feature two full days of expert speakers, educational sessions, and networking opportunities, where attendees will explore trends, share best practices, and discuss ways to ensure continued success in the evolving market.

Hosting this industry event and the Limelight Awards are key parts of Experity’s continued commitment to progress, advocacy, and recognition for U.S. urgent cares on the national level. As the on-demand healthcare industry’s top business partner, supporting 50 percent of U.S. urgent cares, Experity has embraced their leadership role by delivering innovative solutions and expertise, and spearheading initiatives like the Limelight Awards and Urgent Care Connect Conference that encourage collaboration and further elevate the presence of this critical area of healthcare – positioning urgent cares for continued success in providing accessible, convenient, high-quality on-demand care for the masses now and in the years to come.

Nominations for the 2024 Industry Limelight Awards are open now through October 27, 2023 at https://www.experityhealth.com/limelight-awards/. For more information about Urgent Care Connect, please visit https://www.experityhealth.com/events/urgent-care-connect/.

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Over 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions.

