Experian & HomeFree-USA Award $40,000 Scholarship to Fisk University Team for Solution to Bridging Credit Education Gap Among Young People

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A four-student team from Fisk University took the top prize in the #IYKYK Pitch Competition (If You Know, You Know) for their business idea to make financial literacy and credit education a rite of passage for young adults, sponsored by Experian and HomeFree-USA.

Nicknamed Team FinLit, Ansana Regmi, Destiny Marshall, Remilekun Ore and Sovit Lekhak earned a $40,000 scholarship for their proposal, “FinLit HQ.” It’s a personalized gaming experience for teenagers that helps them develop good financial habits and combat money dysmorphia. As they enter their early twenties, users move onto more advanced app-based credit education via gaming missions for real-world financial scenarios, such as buying books at college, renting an apartment, financing a car, and eventually purchasing a home. Because the proposed app would be integrated with Experian SmartMoney, Experian Boost and Experian Go, users would strengthen their real-life credit score as they play in preparation for making informed financial decisions as young adults.

“We realize there’s a knowledge gap within the younger generation about credit. You don’t give someone a car and ask them to drive on the road without any practice. You shouldn’t push young people into the financial world without any education. One small mistake can impact you for years and that’s why FinLitHQ is for users starting as young as 13,” said Ansana Remi, a junior computer science major from Fisk University and captain of Team FinLit.

The #IYKYK Pitch Competition, powered by Experian’s B.A.L.L. for Life initiative, challenged students to create a solution that makes financial literacy and credit education a rite of passage to young people coming of age, including those who are not part of the credit ecosystem. Credit invisibility – meaning without a credit report or credit score – affects 40% of consumers under 25 years of age. Credit invisibility disproportionately affects people of color: 28% of Black consumers, 26% of Hispanic consumers, compared to 16% of White and Asian consumers.

The competition was the culmination of the Experian Credit Academy created for the Center for Financial Advancement® (CFA). Five hundred students from 16 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) came together in live sessions with Experian credit education experts and self-paced modules. Finalists from Bowie State University and Talladega College also presented their ideas live at Experian’s North America headquarters and each team received a $10,000 scholarship.

"We are thrilled to see students fully embrace the pitch competition challenge. Their deep connection bridging the gap in credit education knowledge, and passion for sharing what they’re learning with their communities are inspiring. At Experian, our goal is to make credit education not only informative but also fun, exciting, and culturally relevant. Seeing the enthusiasm and dedication from these students reaffirms our commitment to this mission with HomeFree-USA and the Center for Financial Advancement," said Raudy Perez, Senior Director of External Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Partnerships for Experian North America.

“Education is designed for students, yet their voices can sometimes be missing from the process. Experian’s #IYKYK Pitch Competition allows students to take what they've learned and apply it to real-life scenarios. Learning by doing is powerful, and in this experience, students deepen their understanding of credit and financial literacy by actively engaging with the material and sharing their knowledge with others,” said LuWanna Williams, University Director for the Center of Financial Advancement™.

As part of its mission of financial inclusion and empowerment for all, Experian partners with HomeFree-USA to provide continuing education for its housing counselors and resources for their clients. The company created the Home Preservation Grant, which supported homeowners at risk of losing their homes due to COVID-related hardships with credit education and mortgage relief. Inclusion Forward – Experian Empowering Opportunities™ harnesses Experian’s data, analytics and technology to help clients provide more affordable credit access to diverse communities. To learn more about Experian’s work in diverse communities: visit www.experian.com/diversity.

