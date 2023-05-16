Expereo Unveils Refreshed Brand Reflecting Company’s Focus on the Global Future of Connectivity and Accelerated Growth

New research from Expereo reveals that half of global CIOs said that their organisation is planning to deliver growth by expansion into new markets but a third believe that connectivity is a major challenge

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expereo, the leading global managed services provider specialising in intelligent internet connectivity, today unveils its new brand identity reflecting the redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of connectivity and how to help multi-national enterprises succeed in the hyperconnected world of the future. Expereo’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of bridging the gap to make the internet better for businesses as they move faster to the future.

A dynamic global economy driven by information and digital technologies is accelerating the push toward a hyperconnected future. To win in this rapidly evolving business environment, the digital enterprise of today needs a powerful, flexible enterprise network built for the future – one that is capable of connecting people, places, cloud, and things, wherever in the world organisations are doing business.

However, research recently commissioned by Expereo with 650 CIOs in global organisations with over £500 million turnover, found that businesses’ ambitions to work globally are hindered by many technology-related challenges. The research to be fully launched in June, found that nearly half of CIOs (46%) said that their organisation is planning to deliver global growth in the next 12 months by expanding into new markets, and that 47% of respondents identified establishing and managing global connectivity as the most critical factor in ensuring success when it comes to that global expansion. However, over a third (37%) said that effectively establishing connectivity in new regions is one of the major challenges in their role and in fact their organisation.

Ben Elms, Chief Revenue Officer, Expereo commented:

“Global connectivity is critical to business growth but evidently many organisations are still unnecessarily struggling. Our refreshed brand identity and go-to-market strategy reflects how we see our partnership with our customers, suppliers and partners – a bridge to move our business to the future and in turn help to accelerate our customers’ businesses to the future. We’ve helped global businesses adapt to dynamic market conditions and changing technology trends for over 19 years. In today’s world our knowledge and experience is more important than ever as companies look to de-risk their digital transformation.

We hope that our own journey of fast global growth and transformation shows that we understand the challenges enterprises face, and reinforces our position as a trusted partner; one who not only has a comprehensive solution set and continues to innovate, but whose global footprint, proven track record and total customer-centric approach makes us an obvious choice for any global enterprise seeking a flexible, agile, secure and high-performing internet connectivity solution.”

For more information on Expereo’s story and what this means for global organisations with growth ambitions, visit: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/expereo

About Expereo

Expereo is a leading global provider of managed network solutions including, Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, helping customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners. The international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority shareholding from leading European private equity firm, Seven2.

www.expereo.com.

Contacts

Scarlett King



+447534252295