Expensify’s Third ExpensiCon Kicks Off In Italy

The invite-only, all-expenses-paid conference gathers 100 of the most influential leaders from accounting firms and fintech powerhouses across the globe

PUGLIA, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, bills and invoices, today announced the start of ExpensiCon at Borgo Egnazia in the countryside of Puglia, Italy.

During this exclusive gathering from May 18 to 22, top accountants and fintech titans join Expensify to design the future of the ever-changing landscape of accounting and finance. The event is filled with thought leadership, networking opportunities, 1:1 meetings, strategy workshops, and roundtable sessions.

“ExpensiCon is unlike any other industry event,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “Our attendees have time to network in an intimate setting and build real relationships while Getting Shit Done and Having Fun. Get ready to immerse yourself in an unforgettable cultural experience where ExpensiCon is the afterparty — it’s called the Davos of Accounting for a reason. ExpensiCon is where many of the industry’s top thought leaders gather to have serious conversations that drive the industry forward, and we only host it when the industry is going through a transformational moment, like it is right now.”

In addition to the surprise activities and awards night, Expensify’s Steering Committee is looking forward to meeting for the second time.

“I’m very excited for ExpensiCon,” says Laura Redmond from Redmond Consulting. “As a member of the Expensify Steering Committee, I’m honored to have the opportunity to reconnect with my peers in person. Collaborating and discussing the future of accounting will undoubtedly prove to be a valuable experience for all who attend.”

Previous ExpensiCons in Bora Bora and Maui included attendees from PwC, Deloitte, BDO, CLA, Baker Tilly, and EisnerAmper, as well as keynote speakers such as Travis Kalanick of Uber, René Lacerte of Bill.com, Zach Nelson of NetSuite, and Rod Drury of Xero.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

