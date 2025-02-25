Expensify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced it will participate in the following investor events:

Citizens JMP Technology Conference

March 3, 2025

11:00 am PT

San Francisco, CA



Loop Capital Markets Annual Investor Conference

March 10, 2025

Virtual 1x1 meetings only

A live webcast and replay of each event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at investors.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify helps 15 million people worldwide track expenses, book travel, reimburse employees, manage corporate cards, send invoices, and pay bills—all in one place. Whether you're self-employed, running a small business, managing a team, or overseeing global finances, let Expensify handle your travel and expense, at the speed of chat.

Nick Tooker

Head of Investor Relations

investors@expensify.com