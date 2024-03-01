Expensify to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the financial management super app for expenses and corporate cards, today announced it will participate in the following investor event:





Anu Muralidharan, Expensify COO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference on Monday March 4th, 2024 at 1:30 PM Pacific.

A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.expensify.com.

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, travel booking, and chat in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

