Home Business Wire Expensify to Announce Q3 2023 Results
Business Wire

Expensify to Announce Q3 2023 Results

di Business Wire

Join Expensify’s earnings call on Tuesday, November 7th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that the company’s Q3 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023.


Expensify will host a call to discuss its Q3 2023 results on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. The link to the call will be available that day on the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.expensify.com. Prior to the call, interested parties can visit the website to add the event to their calendars.

After the call, the following will be made available at investors.expensify.com:

  • A full recording of the call
  • An investor deck and press release summarizing financial results

To get started using Expensify or to learn more, head over to use.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, travel booking, and chat in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Contacts

Nick Tooker, investors@expensify.com

Articoli correlati

PSSI Global Services selects Eutelsat Group to expand Live sports content delivery over North America

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivering premium Live sports events across North America Enabling PSSI to be a driving force for the continent’s remote broadcast...
Continua a leggere

Earnix to Host Kickoff Summit at ITC Vegas

Business Wire Business Wire -
Meet with Leaders, see Live Demos at Booth 3039LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earnix, the global provider of intelligent, SaaS solutions for...
Continua a leggere

EA SPORTS™ UFC® 5 Launches Worldwide – A New Era of Mixed Martial Arts Enters the Octagon®

Business Wire Business Wire -
Powered by Frostbite, New Real Impact System Transforms the UFC Experience with Intensity, Realism and Authentic DamageREDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php