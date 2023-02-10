Expensify to Announce FY 2022 Results

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Join Expensify’s earnings call on Thursday, February 23rd at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced that the company’s 2022 full year financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023.

Expensify will host a live video call to discuss its Q4 2022 results on Thursday, February, 23rd 2023 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. The link to the call will be available that day on the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.expensify.com. Prior to the call, interested parties can visit the website to add the event to their calendars.

After the call, the following will be made available at investors.expensify.com:

  • A full recording of the video call
  • An investor deck and press release summarizing financial results
  • Form 8-K

To get started using Expensify or to learn more, head over to use.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Contacts

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com

