Expensify Announces Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

Ended the year with 63% revenue growth and the largest quarterly increase in paid members since the start of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The major highlight of 2021 was releasing our Free Plan in October and growing it to more than 3,100 customers by year end,” says David Barrett, founder and CEO of Expensify. “We opened the floodgates into our product wider than they’ve ever been before, to individuals and businesses of all types, and it’s been a huge success in such a short amount of time. Free expense management, corporate cards, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking all in one place – it’s the perfect foundation on which to build the reimagined, chat-centric future for our product.”

We’re proud to have ended 2021 with a bang,” says Ryan Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer of Expensify. “The pandemic has been a sobering stress test on the resiliency of our viral business model, but we’ve shown that our bottom-up approach to member acquisition has the power to weather any storm. The results speak for themselves: product-led growth and word-of-mouth adoption propelled us to a 62% revenue increase in 2021.”

Financial

Q4 2021:

  • Revenue was $40.4 million, an increase of 56.0% from the same period last year.
  • An IPO-related bonus expense of $14.2 million impacted net (loss) income.
  • Net (loss) income was $(21.9) million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period last year. The loss was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus.
    • Non-GAAP net income was $4.4 million. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock based compensation which was not excluded in prior periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.9) million, compared to $10.2 million for the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding the IPO bonus was $7.3 million, compared to $10.2 million for the same period last year.

Full Year Fiscal 2021:

  • Revenue was $142.8 million, an increase of 61.8% from the same period last year.
  • An IPO-related bonus expense of $48.4 million impacted net (loss) income and Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Net loss was $(13.6) million, compared to $(1.7) million for the same period last year. The loss was primarily due to the IPO-related bonus.
    • Non-GAAP net income was $49.4 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million, compared to $26.8 million for the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding the IPO bonus was $58.0 million, compared to $26.8 million for the same period last year.

Business

  • Paid members – saw major growth, with 711 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Free plan – launched in October and grew to over 3,100 customers by December 2021. Includes expense management, the Expensify Card, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking.
  • Expensify Card – adoption continued at a rapid pace and interchange increased by 185% in 2021.
  • Cash back – introduced unlimited cash back on the Expensify Card, with an introductory rate of 4% followed by an ongoing rate of 2% across all purchases and categories.
  • Invoicing and bill pay – completed Expensify’s expansion into accounts payable and receivable, rounding out its offerings as a full-service preaccounting platform.
  • New.expensify.com – launched a sneak peek of Expensify’s future product that mixes chat and payments for easy financial collaboration across work and personal life.
  • Expensify.org – funded more than 50 grassroots organizations fighting injustice in their communities, reimbursed thousands of families on SNAP/EBT for groceries and COVID-19 vaccinations, and donated clothing to people experiencing homelessness.
  • Podcast – aired first season of “Live Rich, Have Fun, Save the World,” which features individual trailblazers pursuing the lofty goals aligned with Expensify’s three-part company mission.
  • ESG – reached carbon neutrality via offsets in 2021 and set a goal of Net Zero emissions by 2030.
  • Customer support – won “Best Customer Support” from TrustRadius.
  • Operational efficiency – annualized revenue per employee topped $1.1MM.
    • Calculated as three months ended December 31, 2021 revenue multiplied by four (quarters), divided by 144 full-time employees as of December 31, 2021.

Financial Outlook

Expensify’s outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

For the fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2022, Expensify expects:

  • Revenue between $38.6 million and $39.6 million.
  • Average monthly paid members between 684 thousand and 702 thousand.

Availability of Information on Expensify’s Website

Investors and others should note that Expensify routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Expensify Investor Relations website at https://ir.expensify.com. While not all of the information that the Company posts to its Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in Expensify to review the information that it shares on its Investor Relations website.

Conference Call

Expensify will host a video call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. The video call information is available on Expensify’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.expensify.com. A replay of the call will be available on the site for three months.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding the IPO-related bonus, and Non-GAAP net income.

We believe our non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, measuring our performance, identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management team. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled metrics or measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP is at the end of this press release.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income from operations excluding provision for income taxes, interest and other expenses, net, depreciation and amortization and stock based compensation.

We define Adjusted EBITDA excluding the IPO-related bonus as net income from operations excluding provision for income taxes, interest and other expenses, net, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation, and IPO-related bonus costs.

We define non-GAAP net income as net income from operations in accordance with US GAAP excluding stock-based compensation and IPO-related bonus costs. In prior periods, this metric only excluded IPO-related bonus costs and did not exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation. However, management now believes that further excluding stock-based compensation from non-GAAP net income is useful to better understand the financial performance of our business and to facilitate a better comparison of our results to those of peer companies over multiple periods given that this item may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

The tables at the end of the Financial Statements provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These statements include statements regarding our strategy, future financial condition, future operations, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic; the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; our expectations regarding our financial performance and future operating performance; our ability to attract and retain members, expand usage of our platform, sell subscriptions to our platform and convert individuals and organizations into paying customers; the timing and success of new features, integrations, capabilities and enhancements by us, or by competitors to their products, or any other changes in the competitive landscape of our market; the amount and timing of operating expenses and capital expenditures that we may incur to maintain and expand our business and operations to remain competitive; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to meet our liquidity needs; our ability to make required payments under and to comply with the various requirements of our current and future indebtedness; our ability to effectively manage our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the increased expenses associated with being a public company; the size of our addressable markets, market share and market trends; anticipated trends, developments and challenges in our industry, business and the highly competitive markets in which we operate; our expectations regarding our income tax liabilities and the adequacy of our reserves; our ability to effectively manage our growth and expand our infrastructure and maintain our corporate culture; our ability to identify, recruit and retain skilled personnel, including key members of senior management; the safety, affordability and convenience of our platform and our offerings; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions of businesses, talent, technologies or intellectual property; general economic conditions in either domestic or international markets, including the societal and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical uncertainty and instability; our protections against security breaches, technical difficulties, or interruptions to our platform; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

Expensify, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

As of December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

98,398

 

 

$

34,401

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

15,713

 

 

 

10,024

 

Settlement assets

 

21,880

 

 

 

14,308

 

Prepaid expenses

 

7,436

 

 

 

927

 

Related party loan receivable, current

 

14

 

 

 

600

 

Other current assets

 

14,201

 

 

 

3,404

 

Total current assets

 

157,642

 

 

 

63,664

 

Capitalized software, net

 

6,359

 

 

 

3,722

 

Property and equipment, net

 

15,930

 

 

 

15,363

 

Lease right-of-use assets

 

2,202

 

 

 

3,733

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

370

 

 

 

418

 

Other assets

 

710

 

 

 

833

Total assets

$

183,213

 

 

$

87,733

 

Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,752

 

 

$

2,328

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

11,046

 

 

 

3,535

 

Borrowings under line of credit

 

15,000

 

 

 

15,000

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net of issuance costs

 

549

 

 

 

2,454

 

Lease liabilities, current

 

1,549

 

 

 

1,575

 

Settlement liabilities

 

21,680

 

 

 

14,308

 

Total current liabilities

 

53,576

 

 

 

39,200

 

Lease liabilities, non-current

 

802

 

 

 

2,350

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

 

 

 

916

 

Other liabilities

 

153

 

 

 

877

 

Long-term debt, net of issuance costs

 

52,067

 

 

 

30,321

 

Total liabilities

 

106,598

 

 

 

73,664

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 0 and 4,203,139 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; (aggregate liquidation preference of $0 and $24,929,457 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

 

 

 

 

45,105

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 and 95,000,000 shares of Class A common stock authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 67,844,060 and 29,366,940 shares of Class A common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 25,000,000 and 0 shares of LT10 common stock authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 7,332,640 and 0 shares of LT10 common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 25,000,000 and 0 shares of LT50 common stock authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 6,224,160 and 0 shares of LT50 common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

 

6

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

142,515

 

 

 

21,312

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(65,906

)

 

 

(52,348

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

76,615

 

 

 

(31,036

)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

183,213

 

 

$

87,733

 

 

 

 

 

Expensify, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

40,364

 

 

$

25,737

 

$

142,835

 

 

$

88,072

 

Cost of revenue, net

 

19,925

 

 

 

8,533

 

 

53,693

 

 

 

32,414

 

Gross margin

 

20,439

 

 

 

17,204

 

 

89,142

 

 

 

55,658

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

2,850

 

 

 

2,083

 

 

10,988

 

 

 

6,728

 

General and administrative

 

24,915

 

 

 

8,655

 

 

60,742

 

 

 

33,372

 

Sales and marketing

 

13,109

 

 

 

2,074

 

 

27,664

 

 

 

9,888

 

Total operating expenses

 

40,874

 

 

 

12,812

 

 

99,394

 

 

 

49,988

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

(20,435

)

 

 

4,392

 

 

(10,252

)

 

 

5,670

 

Interest and other expenses, net

 

(920

)

 

 

(558

)

 

(3,480

)

 

 

(2,718

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(21,355

)

 

 

3,834

 

 

(13,732

)

 

 

2,952

 

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(532

)

 

 

(2,092

)

 

174

 

 

 

(4,662

)

Net (loss) income

$

(21,887

)

 

$

1,742

 

$

(13,558

)

 

$

(1,710

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: income allocated to participating securities

 

 

 

 

(1,742

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Class A, LT10 and LT50 common stockholders

$

(21,887

)

 

$

 

$

(13,558

)

 

$

(1,710

)

Net loss per share attributable to Class A, LT10 and LT50 common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.82

)

 

$

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.06

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock used to compute net loss per share attributable to Class A, LT10 and LT50 common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

26,776,561

 

 

 

28,402,996

 

 

38,039,222

 

 

 

27,424,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expensify, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(13,558

)

 

$

(1,710

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,197

 

 

 

3,248

 

Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

741

 

 

 

1,311

 

Loss on impairment, receivables and sale or disposal of equipment

 

319

 

 

 

162

 

Stock-based compensation

 

14,574

 

 

 

17,837

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

32

 

 

 

32

 

Deferred tax assets

 

48

 

 

 

2,437

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

(916

)

 

 

916

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(6,006

)

 

 

(2,170

)

Settlement assets

 

173

 

 

 

2,878

 

Prepaid expenses

 

(6,509

)

 

 

270

 

Other current assets

 

(4,100

)

 

 

(1,393

)

Related party loan receivable

 

586

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

124

 

 

 

(248

)

Accounts payable

 

1,424

 

 

 

(714

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

7,511

 

 

 

1,774

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(801

)

 

 

(1,374

)

Settlement liabilities

 

7,372

 

 

 

(16,548

)

Other liabilities

 

(725

)

 

 

877

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

5,486

 

 

 

7,585

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(2,706

)

 

 

(2,488

)

Proceeds from sale or disposal of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

2

 

Software development costs

 

(4,908

)

 

 

(1,809

)

Net cash used by investing activities

 

(7,614

)

 

 

(4,295

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Principal payments of finance leases

 

(774

)

 

 

(808

)

Principal payments of term loan

 

(25,191

)

 

 

(319

)

Proceeds from term loan

 

45,000

 

 

 

 

Principal payments of line of credit

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

Proceeds from line of credit

 

 

 

 

9,613

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

Vesting of restricted common stock

 

567

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters’ discounts and commissions

 

57,458

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock on exercise of stock options

 

3,505

 

 

 

1,301

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

80,565

 

 

 

8,787

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

78,437

 

 

 

12,077

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

46,878

 

 

 

34,801

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

125,315

 

 

$

46,878

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

3,082

 

 

$

2,929

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

6,922

 

 

$

150

 

Noncash investing and financing items:

 

 

 

Commercial building and land acquired with long-term debt (net of issuance costs of $8,226)

$

 

 

$

 

Right-of-use assets acquired with lease liabilities

$

 

 

$

1,260

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

98,398

 

 

$

34,401

 

Restricted cash included in other current assets

 

8,651

 

 

 

1,955

 

Restricted cash included in other assets

 

47

 

 

 

48

 

Restricted cash included in settlement assets

 

18,219

 

 

 

10,474

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

125,315

 

 

$

46,878

 

 

 

 

 

Expensify, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

(in thousands, except percentages)

Net (loss) income

$

(21,887

)

 

$

1,742

$

(13,558

)

 

$

(1,710

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

$

532

 

 

$

2,092

 

(174

)

 

 

4,662

 

Interest and other expenses, net

 

920

 

 

 

558

 

3,497

 

 

 

2,718

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,465

 

 

 

895

 

5,197

 

 

 

3,248

 

Stock-based compensation

 

12,079

 

 

 

4,886

 

14,574

 

 

 

17,837

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(6,891

)

 

$

10,173

$

9,536

 

 

$

26,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding the IPO-Related Bonus

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

(in thousands, except percentages)

Net (loss) income

$

(21,887

)

 

$

1,742

$

(13,558

)

 

$

(1,710

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

$

532

 

 

$

2,092

 

(174

)

 

 

4,662

 

Interest and other expenses, net

 

920

 

 

 

558

 

3,497

 

 

 

2,718

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,465

 

 

 

895

 

5,197

 

 

 

3,248

 

Stock-based compensation

 

12,079

 

 

 

4,886

 

14,574

 

 

 

17,837

 

IPO-related bonus expense

 

14,190

 

 

 

 

48,416

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA Excluding the IPO-Related Bonus

$

7,299

 

 

$

10,173

$

57,952

 

 

$

26,755

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Year ended December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(in thousands, except percentages)

(in thousands, except percentages)

Net (loss) income

$

(21,887

)

 

$

1,742

$

(13,558

)

 

$

(1,710

)

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

12,079

 

 

 

4,886

 

14,574

 

 

 

17,837

 

IPO-related bonus expense

 

14,190

 

 

 

 

48,416

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

4,382

 

 

$

6,628

$

49,432

 

 

$

16,127

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Nick Tooker

investors@expensify.com

Press Contact

James Dean

press@expensify.com

