“Expel is an excellent choice for tech-forward enterprise customers looking for a premium provider to manage the entirety of the detection and response lifecycle,” says independent research firm

Expel named a Leader in managed detection and response (MDR) services industry research report, and is cited for its strengths in detection and analyst experience

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expel, the leading MDR provider, was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Services, Q1 2025. Expel received a five-out-of-five score (“superior relative to others in this evaluation”) in 15 out of 21 criteria, including the extended detection, cloud, and identity detection surface criteria, as well as analyst experience, integrations, and metrics, among others. The report states, “Expel’s strategy continues to successfully strike a balance between human delivery and software-enabled platforms that few in the cybersecurity market can replicate.”

Expel is one of only three vendors recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response Services, Q1 2025.

“Expel has always understood what security practitioners need because we’ve been in their shoes. In fact, we never left. We’re constantly working alongside our customers, innovating and iterating in lock-step with their security needs,” said Dave Merkel, co-founder and CEO of Expel. “For us, Forrester’s analysis reaffirms our commitment to being the trusted security partner our customers rely on (and deserve), so that our 1000th customer experiences the same positive security outcomes as our first.”

The report states, “Rapid onboarding, unmatched transparency for its customers, and plans to expand its access to customer data wherever it’s stored confirm the provider is still plugged into what MDR customers need.”

Expel MDR delivers trusted outcomes for customers at all phases of their security journeys. Its AI- and automation-driven approach replaces outdated, black-box cybersecurity solutions with full transparency and side-by-side collaboration with Expel’s security operations center (SOC) experts, enabling rapid threat detection and response across endpoint, cloud, SaaS, network, SIEM, email, identity, and more.

Disclaimer: Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world’s most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel’s 24/7/365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench™, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 17-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust—with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

