Expel Expands to Address Critical Cybersecurity Needs in EMEA

Leading security operations provider employing a channel-first sales model that leverages resellers’ regional and industry-specific expertise

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expel, the managed security provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, today announced that it has expanded to support the cybersecurity needs of customers in EMEA, and is now operating in the United Kingdom (UK), Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands. Expel hired cybersecurity industry veteran Chris Waynforth as the general manager and vice president of international business. Waynforth is responsible for growing Expel’s presence in EMEA, supporting customers, and building relationships with EMEA channel partners.

“We’re fortunate that Expel’s reputation has preceded us formally entering the market, as we already have a strong contingent of customers in EMEA,” said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel. “Building a strong regional team and partner network will help us better serve our existing and prospective EMEA customers. Chris’s industry experience and history of business development success makes him uniquely qualified to tackle this task, and we’re excited to have him aboard.”

Expel is a managed security provider that offers managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing support, and threat hunting. Expel’s technology and people work together — each doing what they do best — to detect, understand, and fix issues fast. The collaborative experience in the Expel Workbench™ platform enables customers to choose how they run their security operations — whether that’s following along with live investigations, or receiving alerts at every step from when an investigation starts until it’s done. This unmatched transparency means customers always know what’s happening in their investigations into incidents like business email compromise (BEC), business application compromise (BAC), phishing, ransomware, cryptojacking, and supply chain attacks, to name a few. This allows security operations centre (SOC) teams to dedicate their time to strategic security priorities rather than sifting through alerts.

Expel extends its reach internationally by bringing its technology and processes to EMEA, helping improve security operations for organisations of all sizes, including Esri UK, The Economist Group, Virgin Atlantic, and more. Waynforth leads the international expansion efforts, bringing over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity from sales and leadership positions at Imperva, New Relic, Splunk, Identiv, and RSA—among other companies.

“Expel has proven itself to be very effective at providing the mix of people, processes, and technologies that help protect customers and remediate issues within minutes. I’m excited to join Expel at such a dynamic time, and look forward to working with my fellow Expletives to build an impactful international presence,” said Chris Waynforth.

Expel has leaned into an all-channel sales model in EMEA, and is currently adding to its network of reseller partners to leverage local expertise in region. Additional information about Expel’s channel programme is available at https://expel.com/partner-program/.

Visit the Expel career page to learn more about working at Expel and view current EMEA job openings at https://expel.com/about/careers/.

About Expel



Expel helps companies of all shapes and sizes minimise business risk. Our technology and people work together to make sense of security signals—with your business in mind—to detect, understand, and fix issues fast. Expel offers managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing, and threat hunting. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

