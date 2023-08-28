Expel Appoints Seasoned Hyper-Growth Chief Product Officer to Leadership Team

Yonni Shelmerdine Joins Expel to Lead Next Phase of Security Operations Innovation

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expel, the security operations provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use, and improve, today announced the addition of Yonni Shelmerdine to its leadership team as the company’s Chief Product Officer (CPO). Shelmerdine joins Expel to lead the product organization as it continues to scale and innovate to address the security needs of the wider market.









“Expel has an impeccable reputation and is a clear leader across many areas. It boasts some of the world’s most recognizable brands as customers, who are also among the most satisfied in cybersecurity, and it’s thanks in large part to Expel’s market-leading security operations solution and strategy,” said Shelmerdine. “I continue to be impressed by the company’s strong sense of alignment on goals and its desire to evolve what we’re doing into a new stage of growth and execution. I couldn’t be more excited to be on board.”

Shelmerdine joins Expel from SentinelOne, where he served as vice president of product management, EDR (endpoint detection and response) and XDR (extended detection and response). Prior to SentinelOne, he was the director of product management at Cybereason, and has held product management positions at Checkpoint and Lacoon Mobile Security. Shelmerdine is a veteran of the elite Unit 8200 intelligence unit of the Israeli Defense Force, where he received multiple awards for distinguished service. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Reichman University (formerly IDC Herzliya) and the University of California, Berkeley.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Yonni to the Expel team. His vision and hyper-growth experience is an ideal addition as we look to serve the huge market opportunity in front of us,” said Dave Merkel, CEO and co-founder of Expel. “With his passion for innovation and drive to win, he’ll continue our history of blazing new trails in security operations. As the head of our world-class product team, he will play an instrumental role as we push into our next stage of growth.”

