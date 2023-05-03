<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend Of $0.69
Business Wire

Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend Of $0.69

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced that on May 1, 2023 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.69 per share, payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Contacts

Jeffrey S. Musser

President and Chief Executive Officer

(206) 674-3433

Bradley S. Powell

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(206) 674-3412

Geoffrey Buscher

Director – Investor Relations

(206) 892-4510

Articoli correlati

Carlisle Companies Elects C. David Myers to its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today that C. David Myers has been elected to its Board of...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Broadband Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) today reported first quarter 2023 results. Headlines include(1): Fair value...
Continua a leggere

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Carlisle Companies Elects C. David Myers to its Board of Directors

Business Wire