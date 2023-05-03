Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend Of $0.69

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) today announced that on May 1, 2023 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.69 per share, payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

Contacts

Jeffrey S. Musser



President and Chief Executive Officer



(206) 674-3433

Bradley S. Powell



Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



(206) 674-3412

Geoffrey Buscher



Director – Investor Relations



(206) 892-4510