Expedia Group to Webcast Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 3, 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its second quarter 2023 results for the period ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 3, 2023 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release will post before market open and the webcast will begin at 6:30 AM Pacific Time / 9:30 AM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for approximately twelve months.





Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group’s product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

