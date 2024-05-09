Expedia Group to Webcast EXPLORE 24 General Session on May 14, 2024

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will livestream the general session of EXPLORE 24, on May 14, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. PT. EXPLORE 24 is Expedia Group’s annual partner event where the Company will share new innovations focused on improving the complete travel experience for travelers and partners everywhere.





The live webcast will be available here.

The Zoom video of the general session will be posted to Expedia’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@ExpediaInc.

