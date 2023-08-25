Home Business Wire Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Business Wire

Expedia Group to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 2:25 pm PT/ 5:25 pm ET.


A live webcast of the session will be available at http://ir.expediagroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group’s product and technical strategy and offerings; Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia/.

© 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@expedia.com

Communications

press@expedia.com

Articoli correlati

Frank Winston Crum Insurance Selects Majesco Policy and Billing for P&C, and Distribution Management on Majesco Cloud Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Frank Winston...
Continua a leggere

MatSing and Maser Australia Score a Connectivity Hat Trick at the Accor Stadium in Sydney

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fans will Experience Higher Bandwidth, Increased Speeds, and Better Quality Signals with Patented Multibeam Lens AntennasIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the...
Continua a leggere

Fuji Electric Launches New S-Flow Ultrasonic Flow Meter!

Business Wire Business Wire -
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#flowmeters--The new FSZ S-Flow is the latest integrated clamp-on ultrasonic flow meter for liquids in small pipes....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php