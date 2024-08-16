Expedia Group to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 2024 Technology Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 2024 Technology Conference. Ariane Gorin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2:45pm PT / 5:45pm ET.





A live webcast of the session and related materials will be available at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®.

