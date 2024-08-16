Home Business Wire Expedia Group to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 2024 Technology Conference
Business Wire

Expedia Group to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s 2024 Technology Conference

di Business Wire

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 2024 Technology Conference. Ariane Gorin, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2:45pm PT / 5:45pm ET.


A live webcast of the session and related materials will be available at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@expedia.com

Communications

press@expedia.com

Articoli correlati

First Post Quantum Cryptographic Algorithm Certificates Issued

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIST published the final version of FIPS 203 (ML-KEM), FIPS 204 (ML-DSA), and FIPS 205 (SLH-DSA) on...
Continua a leggere

CDW Corporation Announces Pricing Terms of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Debt Securities

Business Wire Business Wire -
VERNON HILLS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDW Corporation (“CDW”) today announced the pricing terms of its previously announced cash tender offer to...
Continua a leggere

Abe Issa, Renewable Energy Investor, Achieves 250% Growth with Intelli Smart Homes, Lands on Inc. 5000

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelli Smart Homes, a leading provider of grid optimization, energy storage, and renewable energy integration is proud...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php