Expedia Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights

  • Record full year and fourth quarter lodging bookings and lodging revenue.
  • Significant earnings growth with full year GAAP net income of $352 million, compared to a net loss of $269 million in 2021. Full year adjusted net income up over 300% versus 2021 and record Adjusted EBITDA of over $2.3 billion.
  • Full year free cash flow grew to $2.8 billion, over 70% higher than 2019.
  • Reduced debt by $2.2 billion during 2022, resulting in a significant reduction in leverage.
  • Repurchased 5.2 million shares for approximately $500 million for the year and approximately $350 million in shares in the fourth quarter 2022.

We were pleased that we were able to deliver our most profitable year in 2022, despite the friction from transforming our business model and technology platform. While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the year,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “We begin ‘23 with record app usage and member counts, led by Expedia US, the first of our brands to deploy new capabilities and marketing strategies. This year, we are excited to see these benefits accrue to more of our brands and geographies, driving further growth and margin expansion.”

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) – Fourth Quarter 2022

 

Expedia Group, Inc.

Metric

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Δ Y/Y

Booked room nights

70.8

59.7

19%

Stayed room nights

74.6

62.9

19%

Gross bookings

$20,511

$17,463

17%

Revenue

$2,618

$2,279

15%

Operating income

$128

$163

(21)%

Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders

$177

$276

(36)%

Diluted earnings per share

$1.11

$1.70

(35)%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$449

$479

(6)%

Adjusted net income(1)

$196

$167

17%

Adjusted EPS(1)

$1.26

$1.06

19%

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$(182)

$285

NM

Free cash flow(1)

$(359)

$142

NM

 

(1) See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13.

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) – Full Year 2022

 

Expedia Group, Inc.

Metric

2022

2021

Δ Y/Y

Booked room nights

312.0

247.5

26%

Stayed room nights

303.4

234.4

29%

Gross bookings

$95,049

$72,425

31%

Revenue

$11,667

$8,598

36%

Operating income

$1,085

$186

484%

Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders

$352

$(269)

NM

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$2.17

$(1.80)

NM

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$2,349

$1,477

59%

Adjusted net income(1)

$1,072

$257

316%

Adjusted EPS(1)

$6.79

$1.65

312%

Net cash provided by operating activities

$3,440

$3,748

(8)%

Free cash flow(1)

$2,778

$3,075

(10)%

 

(1)See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13.

Discussion of Results

The results for Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or “the Company”) include Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™ and Expedia® Cruises™. Results include the related international points of sale for all brands. In April 2021, we completed the sale of Classic Vacations®, and in November 2021 we completed the sale of Egencia®, which are included in results through the date of their respective sales. All amounts shown are in U.S. dollars.

Gross Bookings & Revenue

Gross Bookings & Revenue by Segment ($ millions)

 

 

Gross Bookings

 

Fourth Quarter

 

 

Full Year

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

Gross Bookings

$

20,511

 

 

$

17,463

 

 

17

%

 

 

$

95,049

 

 

$

72,425

 

 

31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

Fourth Quarter

 

 

Full Year

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

Retail

$

1,874

 

 

$

1,730

 

 

8

%

 

 

$

8,741

 

 

$

6,821

 

 

28

%

B2B

 

676

 

 

 

481

 

 

41

%

 

 

 

2,546

 

 

 

1,460

 

 

74

%

Expedia Group (excluding trivago)

$

2,550

 

 

$

2,211

 

 

15

%

 

 

$

11,287

 

 

$

8,281

 

 

36

%

trivago

 

106

 

 

 

99

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

561

 

 

 

423

 

 

33

%

Intercompany eliminations

 

(38

)

 

 

(31

)

 

24

%

 

 

 

(181

)

 

 

(106

)

 

71

%

Total

$

2,618

 

 

$

2,279

 

 

15

%

 

 

$

11,667

 

 

$

8,598

 

 

36

%

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total gross bookings increased 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, as gross bookings for lodging and air grew. Total revenue increased 15%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by growth across the company.

Product & Services Detail

Revenue by Service Type ($ millions)

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

 

Full Year

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ%

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ%

Lodging

$

2,014

 

$

1,713

 

18

%

 

 

$

8,905

 

$

6,449

 

38

%

Air

 

93

 

 

65

 

44

%

 

 

 

362

 

 

254

 

43

%

Advertising and media

 

176

 

 

152

 

15

%

 

 

 

777

 

 

603

 

29

%

Other

 

335

 

 

349

 

(4

)%

 

 

 

1,623

 

 

1,292

 

25

%

Total

$

2,618

 

$

2,279

 

15

%

 

 

$

11,667

 

$

8,598

 

36

%

As a percentage of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, lodging accounted for 77%, advertising and media accounted for 7%, air accounted for 4%, and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 12%.

Lodging revenue increased 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a significant increase of 19% in room nights stayed and average daily rate (“ADR”) growth of 3%.

Air revenue increased 44% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by an increase of 47% in revenue per ticket.

Advertising and media revenue increased 15% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to growth in Expedia Group Media Solutions.

Other revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to declines in car revenue.

Costs and Expenses ($ millions)

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

As a % of Revenue

 

Fourth Quarter

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ%

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ (bps)

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

412

 

$

395

 

4

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

17.3

%

 

(158

)

Selling and marketing – direct

 

1,199

 

 

878

 

37

%

 

 

45.8

%

 

38.5

%

 

726

 

Selling and marketing – indirect

 

177

 

 

166

 

6

%

 

 

6.8

%

 

7.3

%

 

(53

)

Selling and marketing

 

1,376

 

 

1,044

 

32

%

 

 

52.6

%

 

45.8

%

 

673

 

Technology and content

 

317

 

 

274

 

16

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

12.0

%

 

11

 

General and administrative

 

186

 

 

183

 

1

%

 

 

7.1

%

 

8.0

%

 

(96

)

Total GAAP costs and expenses

$

2,291

 

$

1,896

 

21

%

 

 

87.5

%

 

83.2

%

 

429

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue*

$

408

 

$

390

 

5

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

17.1

%

 

(154

)

Selling and marketing – direct

 

1,199

 

 

878

 

37

%

 

 

45.8

%

 

38.5

%

 

726

 

Selling and marketing – indirect*

 

160

 

 

148

 

8

%

 

 

6.1

%

 

6.5

%

 

(39

)

Selling and marketing*

 

1,359

 

 

1,026

 

32

%

 

 

51.9

%

 

45.0

%

 

687

 

Technology and content*

 

288

 

 

248

 

17

%

 

 

11.0

%

 

10.8

%

 

17

 

General and administrative*

 

142

 

 

133

 

6

%

 

 

5.4

%

 

5.9

%

 

(45

)

Total adjusted costs and expenses

$

2,197

 

$

1,797

 

22

%

 

 

83.9

%

 

78.9

%

 

504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total overhead expenses**

 

590

 

 

529

 

12

%

 

 

22.5

%

 

23.2

%

 

(68

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue*

$

404

 

$

387

 

5

%

 

 

15.8

%

 

17.5

%

 

(164

)

Selling and marketing*

 

1,335

 

 

1,001

 

33

%

 

 

52.3

%

 

45.3

%

 

706

 

Technology and content*

 

277

 

 

236

 

18

%

 

 

10.9

%

 

10.6

%

 

24

 

General and administrative*

 

135

 

 

125

 

7

%

 

 

5.3

%

 

5.7

%

 

(43

)

Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago

$

2,151

 

$

1,749

 

23

%

 

 

84.3

%

 

79.1

%

 

524

 

 

Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.

*Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.

**Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing – indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative.

***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’

Cost of Revenue

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted cost of revenue increased 4% and 5% respectively, primarily due to an increase in merchant fees as well as cloud costs.

Selling and Marketing

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted selling and marketing expense both increased 32% primarily driven by a $321 million increase in direct costs primarily due to an increase in B2B partner commissions and increased spend in Retail marketing channels. Total GAAP and adjusted indirect marketing expenses increased 6% and 8%, respectively.

Technology and Content

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted technology and content expense increased 16% and 17%, respectively, primarily due to an increase in personnel and related costs as a result of the increase in headcount.

General and Administrative

  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted general and administrative expense increased 1% and 6%, respectively. The increase in the adjusted figure was driven primarily by an increase in personnel costs related to increase in headcount while the GAAP figure was tempered by a reduction in stock-based compensation.

 

Costs and Expenses

 

 

As a % of Revenue

 

Full Year

 

 

Full Year

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Δ%

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ (bps)

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

1,657

 

$

1,522

 

9

%

 

 

14.2

%

 

17.7

%

 

(349

)

Selling and marketing – direct

 

5,428

 

 

3,499

 

55

%

 

 

46.5

%

 

40.7

%

 

583

 

Selling and marketing – indirect

 

672

 

 

722

 

(7

)%

 

 

5.8

%

 

8.4

%

 

(264

)

Selling and marketing

 

6,100

 

 

4,221

 

45

%

 

 

52.3

%

 

49.1

%

 

319

 

Technology and content

 

1,181

 

 

1,074

 

10

%

 

 

10.1

%

 

12.5

%

 

(237

)

General and administrative

 

748

 

 

705

 

6

%

 

 

6.4

%

 

8.2

%

 

(180

)

Total GAAP costs and expenses

$

9,686

 

$

7,522

 

29

%

 

 

83.0

%

 

87.5

%

 

(447

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue*

$

1,643

 

$

1,500

 

10

%

 

 

14.1

%

 

17.4

%

 

(336

)

Selling and marketing – direct

 

5,428

 

 

3,499

 

55

%

 

 

46.5

%

 

40.7

%

 

583

 

Selling and marketing – indirect*

 

605

 

 

626

 

(3

)%

 

 

5.2

%

 

7.3

%

 

(209

)

Selling and marketing*

 

6,033

 

 

4,125

 

46

%

 

 

51.7

%

 

48.0

%

 

374

 

Technology and content*

 

1,070

 

 

957

 

12

%

 

 

9.2

%

 

11.1

%

 

(195

)

General and administrative*

 

566

 

 

522

 

8

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

6.1

%

 

(124

)

Total adjusted costs and expenses

$

9,312

 

$

7,104

 

31

%

 

 

79.8

%

 

82.6

%

 

(282

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total overhead expenses**

 

2,241

 

 

2,105

 

6

%

 

 

19.2

%

 

24.5

%

 

(529

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue*

$

1,626

 

$

1,484

 

10

%

 

 

14.4

%

 

17.9

%

 

(350

)

Selling and marketing*

 

5,861

 

 

3,942

 

49

%

 

 

51.9

%

 

47.6

%

 

433

 

Technology and content*

 

1,023

 

 

908

 

13

%

 

 

9.1

%

 

11.0

%

 

(190

)

General and administrative*

 

536

 

 

493

 

8

%

 

 

4.7

%

 

6.0

%

 

(123

)

Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago

$

9,046

 

$

6,827

 

33

%

 

 

80.1

%

 

82.4

%

 

(230

)

 

*Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.

**Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing – indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative.

***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Expedia Group and Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions)

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

 

Full Year

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Δ%

Retail

$

411

 

 

$

481

 

 

(15

)%

 

 

$

2,124

 

 

$

1,782

 

 

19

%

B2B

 

142

 

 

 

97

 

 

47

%

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

110

 

 

445

%

Unallocated overhead costs

 

(125

)

 

 

(119

)

 

5

%

 

 

 

(487

)

 

 

(454

)

 

7

%

Expedia Group (excluding trivago)

$

428

 

 

$

459

 

 

(7

)%

 

 

$

2,236

 

 

$

1,438

 

 

55

%

trivago(1)

 

21

 

 

 

20

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

39

 

 

191

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

449

 

 

$

479

 

 

(6

)%

 

 

$

2,349

 

 

$

1,477

 

 

59

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(2)

$

177

 

 

$

276

 

 

(36

)%

 

 

$

352

 

 

$

(269

)

 

NM

 

 

(1) trivago is a separately listed company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and, therefore, is subject to its own reporting and filing requirements which could result in possible differences that are not expected to be material to Expedia Group.

(2) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment.

* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.

Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization was flat in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest and Other

Consolidated interest income increased $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of higher rates of return. Consolidated interest expense decreased $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of lower interest related to notes being extinguished in the first three quarters of 2022.

Consolidated other, net was a gain of $84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by an increase in the market value of our minority equity investment in Global Business Travel Group.

Income Taxes

The GAAP effective tax rate was 4% and 36% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively compared to 16% and 140% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax income.

The effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net income was 15% and 21% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared to 22% and 16% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax adjusted net income.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flows and Capitalization

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, consolidated net cash used in operating activities was $182 million. Consolidated free cash flow used totaled $359 million, a decline of $501 million compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities, driven by changes in working capital.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.6 billion at September 30, 2022.

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, which primarily consist of traveler deposits for Vrbo bookings, was $1.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and at September 30, 2022. Prepaid expenses and other current assets was $774 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $799 million at September 30, 2022. Deferred merchant bookings totaled approximately $7.2 billion at December 31, 2022, including approximately $961 million in deferred loyalty rewards, compared to $7.5 billion at September 30, 2022, including approximately $915 million in deferred loyalty rewards.

At December 31, 2022, Expedia Group had stock-based awards outstanding representing approximately 11 million shares of Expedia Group common stock, consisting of options to purchase approximately 4 million common shares with a $135.93 weighted average exercise price and weighted average remaining life of 3.5 years, and approximately 7 million restricted stock units.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Expedia Group repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of Expedia Group common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $347 million excluding transaction costs (an average of $94.44 per share). As of December, 2022, there were approximately 18 million shares remaining under prior Board of Directors share repurchase authorizations.

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

December 31,

 

Year ended

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,618

 

 

$

2,279

 

 

$

11,667

 

 

$

8,598

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1)

 

412

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

1,657

 

 

 

1,522

 

Selling and marketing (1)

 

1,376

 

 

 

1,044

 

 

 

6,100

 

 

 

4,221

 

Technology and content (1)

 

317

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

1,181

 

 

 

1,074

 

General and administrative (1)

 

186

 

 

 

183

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

705

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

199

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

792

 

 

 

814

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

Intangible and other long-term asset impairment

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

6

 

Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

1

 

Restructuring and related reorganization charges

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

Operating income

 

128

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

1,085

 

 

 

186

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

27

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

9

 

Interest expense

 

(60

)

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(277

)

 

 

(351

)

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

(280

)

Gain on sale of business, net

 

4

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

456

 

Other, net

 

84

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(385

)

 

 

(58

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

55

 

 

 

308

 

 

 

(547

)

 

 

(224

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

183

 

 

 

471

 

 

 

538

 

 

 

(38

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(8

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(195

)

 

 

53

 

Net income

 

175

 

 

 

395

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

15

 

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

2

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

(3

)

Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.

 

177

 

 

 

386

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

12

 

Preferred stock dividend

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

(67

)

Loss on redemption of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

(107

)

 

 

 

 

 

(214

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. common stockholders

$

177

 

 

$

276

 

 

$

352

 

 

$

(269

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.14

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

2.24

 

 

$

(1.80

)

Diluted

 

1.11

 

 

 

1.70

 

 

 

2.17

 

 

 

(1.80

)

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share (000’s):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

155,404

 

 

 

153,537

 

 

 

156,672

 

 

 

149,734

 

Diluted

 

159,532

 

 

 

161,920

 

 

 

161,751

 

 

 

149,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

4

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

14

 

 

$

22

 

Selling and marketing

 

17

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

96

 

Technology and content

 

29

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

117

 

General and administrative

 

44

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

183

 

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,096

 

 

$

4,111

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

1,755

 

 

 

1,694

 

Short-term investments

 

48

 

 

 

200

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $40 and $65

 

2,078

 

 

 

1,264

 

Income taxes receivable

 

40

 

 

 

85

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

774

 

 

 

827

 

Total current assets

 

8,791

 

 

 

8,181

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,210

 

 

 

2,180

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

363

 

 

 

407

 

Long-term investments and other assets

 

1,184

 

 

 

1,450

 

Deferred income taxes

 

661

 

 

 

766

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,209

 

 

 

1,393

 

Goodwill

 

7,143

 

 

 

7,171

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

21,561

 

 

$

21,548

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable, merchant

$

1,709

 

 

$

1,333

 

Accounts payable, other

 

947

 

 

 

688

 

Deferred merchant bookings

 

7,151

 

 

 

5,688

 

Deferred revenue

 

163

 

 

 

166

 

Income taxes payable

 

21

 

 

 

16

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

787

 

 

 

824

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

735

 

Total current liabilities

 

10,778

 

 

 

9,450

 

Long-term debt, excluding current maturities

 

6,240

 

 

 

7,715

 

Deferred income taxes

 

52

 

 

 

58

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

312

 

 

 

360

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

451

 

 

 

413

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000

 

 

 

 

 

Shares issued: 278,264 and 274,661; Shares outstanding: 147,757 and 150,125

 

 

 

Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000

 

 

 

 

 

Shares issued: 12,800 and 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523 and 5,523

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

14,795

 

 

 

14,229

 

Treasury stock – Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 137,783 and 131,813

 

(10,869

)

 

 

(10,262

)

Retained earnings (deficit)

 

(1,409

)

 

 

(1,761

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(234

)

 

 

(149

)

Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

2,283

 

 

 

2,057

 

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,495

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

3,728

 

 

 

3,552

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

21,561

 

 

$

21,548

 

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year ended

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

343

 

 

$

15

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development

 

704

 

 

 

715

 

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

374

 

 

 

418

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

88

 

 

 

99

 

Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other long-term assets

 

81

 

 

 

20

 

Deferred income taxes

 

70

 

 

 

(145

)

Foreign exchange loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net

 

128

 

 

 

105

 

Realized loss on foreign currency forwards, net

 

78

 

 

 

16

 

Loss on minority equity investments, net

 

345

 

 

 

29

 

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net

 

(49

)

 

 

280

 

Gain on sale of business, net

 

(6

)

 

 

(456

)

Provision for credit losses and other, net

 

23

 

 

 

32

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(838

)

 

 

(721

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

55

 

 

 

(224

)

Accounts payable, merchant

 

375

 

 

 

777

 

Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

196

 

 

 

138

 

Tax payable/receivable, net

 

11

 

 

 

10

 

Deferred merchant bookings

 

1,464

 

 

 

2,642

 

Deferred revenue

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

3,440

 

 

 

3,748

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development

 

(662

)

 

 

(673

)

Purchases of investments

 

(60

)

 

 

(201

)

Sales and maturities of investments

 

205

 

 

 

23

 

Cash and restricted cash divested from sale of business, net of proceeds

 

4

 

 

 

(60

)

Proceeds from initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps

 

337

 

 

 

 

Payments for initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps

 

(337

)

 

 

 

Other, net

 

(67

)

 

 

(20

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(580

)

 

 

(931

)

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

1,964

 

Payment of long-term debt

 

(2,141

)

 

 

(1,706

)

Debt extinguishment costs

 

(22

)

 

 

(258

)

Redemption of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

(1,236

)

Purchases of treasury stock

 

(607

)

 

 

(165

)

Payment of dividends to preferred stockholders

 

 

 

 

(67

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan

 

131

 

 

 

503

 

Other, net

 

15

 

 

 

(8

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(2,624

)

 

 

(973

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

(190

)

 

 

(177

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

46

 

 

 

1,667

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

5,805

 

 

 

4,138

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

5,851

 

 

$

5,805

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

291

 

 

$

342

 

Income tax payments, net

 

102

 

 

 

74

 

Expedia Group, Inc.

Trended Metrics

(All figures in millions)

The supplemental metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition, methodology and appropriateness of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material.

