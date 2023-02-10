Expedia Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
Key Highlights
- Record full year and fourth quarter lodging bookings and lodging revenue.
- Significant earnings growth with full year GAAP net income of $352 million, compared to a net loss of $269 million in 2021. Full year adjusted net income up over 300% versus 2021 and record Adjusted EBITDA of over $2.3 billion.
- Full year free cash flow grew to $2.8 billion, over 70% higher than 2019.
- Reduced debt by $2.2 billion during 2022, resulting in a significant reduction in leverage.
- Repurchased 5.2 million shares for approximately $500 million for the year and approximately $350 million in shares in the fourth quarter 2022.
“We were pleased that we were able to deliver our most profitable year in 2022, despite the friction from transforming our business model and technology platform. While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the year,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “We begin ‘23 with record app usage and member counts, led by Expedia US, the first of our brands to deploy new capabilities and marketing strategies. This year, we are excited to see these benefits accrue to more of our brands and geographies, driving further growth and margin expansion.”
|
Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) – Fourth Quarter 2022
|
|
Expedia Group, Inc.
|
Metric
|
Q4 2022
|
Q4 2021
|
Δ Y/Y
|
Booked room nights
|
70.8
|
59.7
|
19%
|
Stayed room nights
|
74.6
|
62.9
|
19%
|
Gross bookings
|
$20,511
|
$17,463
|
17%
|
Revenue
|
$2,618
|
$2,279
|
15%
|
Operating income
|
$128
|
$163
|
(21)%
|
Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders
|
$177
|
$276
|
(36)%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$1.11
|
$1.70
|
(35)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$449
|
$479
|
(6)%
|
Adjusted net income(1)
|
$196
|
$167
|
17%
|
Adjusted EPS(1)
|
$1.26
|
$1.06
|
19%
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$(182)
|
$285
|
NM
|
Free cash flow(1)
|
$(359)
|
$142
|
NM
|
(1) See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13.
|
Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) – Full Year 2022
|
|
Expedia Group, Inc.
|
Metric
|
2022
|
2021
|
Δ Y/Y
|
Booked room nights
|
312.0
|
247.5
|
26%
|
Stayed room nights
|
303.4
|
234.4
|
29%
|
Gross bookings
|
$95,049
|
$72,425
|
31%
|
Revenue
|
$11,667
|
$8,598
|
36%
|
Operating income
|
$1,085
|
$186
|
484%
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders
|
$352
|
$(269)
|
NM
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$2.17
|
$(1.80)
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$2,349
|
$1,477
|
59%
|
Adjusted net income(1)
|
$1,072
|
$257
|
316%
|
Adjusted EPS(1)
|
$6.79
|
$1.65
|
312%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$3,440
|
$3,748
|
(8)%
|
Free cash flow(1)
|
$2,778
|
$3,075
|
(10)%
|
(1)See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13.
Discussion of Results
The results for Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or “the Company”) include Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™ and Expedia® Cruises™. Results include the related international points of sale for all brands. In April 2021, we completed the sale of Classic Vacations®, and in November 2021 we completed the sale of Egencia®, which are included in results through the date of their respective sales. All amounts shown are in U.S. dollars.
Gross Bookings & Revenue
|
Gross Bookings & Revenue by Segment ($ millions)
|
|
Gross Bookings
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ%
|
Gross Bookings
|
$
|
20,511
|
|
|
$
|
17,463
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
95,049
|
|
|
$
|
72,425
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ%
|
Retail
|
$
|
1,874
|
|
|
$
|
1,730
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
8,741
|
|
|
$
|
6,821
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
B2B
|
|
676
|
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
|
2,546
|
|
|
|
1,460
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
Expedia Group (excluding trivago)
|
$
|
2,550
|
|
|
$
|
2,211
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
11,287
|
|
|
$
|
8,281
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
trivago
|
|
106
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
Intercompany eliminations
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
|
(181
|
)
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
71
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
2,618
|
|
|
$
|
2,279
|
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
11,667
|
|
|
$
|
8,598
|
|
|
36
|
%
For the fourth quarter of 2022, total gross bookings increased 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, as gross bookings for lodging and air grew. Total revenue increased 15%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by growth across the company.
Product & Services Detail
|
Revenue by Service Type ($ millions)
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Δ%
|
Lodging
|
$
|
2,014
|
|
$
|
1,713
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
8,905
|
|
$
|
6,449
|
|
38
|
%
|
Air
|
|
93
|
|
|
65
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
254
|
|
43
|
%
|
Advertising and media
|
|
176
|
|
|
152
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
|
603
|
|
29
|
%
|
Other
|
|
335
|
|
|
349
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
1,623
|
|
|
1,292
|
|
25
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
2,618
|
|
$
|
2,279
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
11,667
|
|
$
|
8,598
|
|
36
|
%
As a percentage of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, lodging accounted for 77%, advertising and media accounted for 7%, air accounted for 4%, and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 12%.
Lodging revenue increased 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a significant increase of 19% in room nights stayed and average daily rate (“ADR”) growth of 3%.
Air revenue increased 44% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by an increase of 47% in revenue per ticket.
Advertising and media revenue increased 15% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to growth in Expedia Group Media Solutions.
Other revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to declines in car revenue.
Costs and Expenses ($ millions)
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
As a % of Revenue
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ (bps)
|
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
412
|
|
$
|
395
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
15.7
|
%
|
|
17.3
|
%
|
|
(158
|
)
|
Selling and marketing – direct
|
|
1,199
|
|
|
878
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
45.8
|
%
|
|
38.5
|
%
|
|
726
|
|
Selling and marketing – indirect
|
|
177
|
|
|
166
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
(53
|
)
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
52.6
|
%
|
|
45.8
|
%
|
|
673
|
|
Technology and content
|
|
317
|
|
|
274
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
11
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
186
|
|
|
183
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
(96
|
)
|
Total GAAP costs and expenses
|
$
|
2,291
|
|
$
|
1,896
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
87.5
|
%
|
|
83.2
|
%
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue*
|
$
|
408
|
|
$
|
390
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
(154
|
)
|
Selling and marketing – direct
|
|
1,199
|
|
|
878
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
45.8
|
%
|
|
38.5
|
%
|
|
726
|
|
Selling and marketing – indirect*
|
|
160
|
|
|
148
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
6.5
|
%
|
|
(39
|
)
|
Selling and marketing*
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
45.0
|
%
|
|
687
|
|
Technology and content*
|
|
288
|
|
|
248
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
10.8
|
%
|
|
17
|
|
General and administrative*
|
|
142
|
|
|
133
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
(45
|
)
|
Total adjusted costs and expenses
|
$
|
2,197
|
|
$
|
1,797
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
83.9
|
%
|
|
78.9
|
%
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total overhead expenses**
|
|
590
|
|
|
529
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue*
|
$
|
404
|
|
$
|
387
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
(164
|
)
|
Selling and marketing*
|
|
1,335
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
52.3
|
%
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
706
|
|
Technology and content*
|
|
277
|
|
|
236
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
24
|
|
General and administrative*
|
|
135
|
|
|
125
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago
|
$
|
2,151
|
|
$
|
1,749
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
84.3
|
%
|
|
79.1
|
%
|
|
524
|
|
Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.
|*Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.
|
**Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing – indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative.
|
***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’
Cost of Revenue
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted cost of revenue increased 4% and 5% respectively, primarily due to an increase in merchant fees as well as cloud costs.
Selling and Marketing
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted selling and marketing expense both increased 32% primarily driven by a $321 million increase in direct costs primarily due to an increase in B2B partner commissions and increased spend in Retail marketing channels. Total GAAP and adjusted indirect marketing expenses increased 6% and 8%, respectively.
Technology and Content
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted technology and content expense increased 16% and 17%, respectively, primarily due to an increase in personnel and related costs as a result of the increase in headcount.
General and Administrative
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted general and administrative expense increased 1% and 6%, respectively. The increase in the adjusted figure was driven primarily by an increase in personnel costs related to increase in headcount while the GAAP figure was tempered by a reduction in stock-based compensation.
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
As a % of Revenue
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ (bps)
|
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
1,657
|
|
$
|
1,522
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
14.2
|
%
|
|
17.7
|
%
|
|
(349
|
)
|
Selling and marketing – direct
|
|
5,428
|
|
|
3,499
|
|
55
|
%
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
40.7
|
%
|
|
583
|
|
Selling and marketing – indirect
|
|
672
|
|
|
722
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
|
5.8
|
%
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
(264
|
)
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
6,100
|
|
|
4,221
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
52.3
|
%
|
|
49.1
|
%
|
|
319
|
|
Technology and content
|
|
1,181
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
12.5
|
%
|
|
(237
|
)
|
General and administrative
|
|
748
|
|
|
705
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
(180
|
)
|
Total GAAP costs and expenses
|
$
|
9,686
|
|
$
|
7,522
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
83.0
|
%
|
|
87.5
|
%
|
|
(447
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue*
|
$
|
1,643
|
|
$
|
1,500
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
(336
|
)
|
Selling and marketing – direct
|
|
5,428
|
|
|
3,499
|
|
55
|
%
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
40.7
|
%
|
|
583
|
|
Selling and marketing – indirect*
|
|
605
|
|
|
626
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
(209
|
)
|
Selling and marketing*
|
|
6,033
|
|
|
4,125
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
51.7
|
%
|
|
48.0
|
%
|
|
374
|
|
Technology and content*
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
957
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
(195
|
)
|
General and administrative*
|
|
566
|
|
|
522
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
4.8
|
%
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
(124
|
)
|
Total adjusted costs and expenses
|
$
|
9,312
|
|
$
|
7,104
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
|
79.8
|
%
|
|
82.6
|
%
|
|
(282
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total overhead expenses**
|
|
2,241
|
|
|
2,105
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
24.5
|
%
|
|
(529
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)***
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue*
|
$
|
1,626
|
|
$
|
1,484
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
(350
|
)
|
Selling and marketing*
|
|
5,861
|
|
|
3,942
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
51.9
|
%
|
|
47.6
|
%
|
|
433
|
|
Technology and content*
|
|
1,023
|
|
|
908
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
11.0
|
%
|
|
(190
|
)
|
General and administrative*
|
|
536
|
|
|
493
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
(123
|
)
|
Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago
|
$
|
9,046
|
|
$
|
6,827
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
|
80.1
|
%
|
|
82.4
|
%
|
|
(230
|
)
|
*Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.
|
**Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing – indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative.
|
***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Expedia Group and Adjusted EBITDA*
|
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions)
|
|
Fourth Quarter
|
|
|
Full Year
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ%
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Δ%
|
Retail
|
$
|
411
|
|
|
$
|
481
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
2,124
|
|
|
$
|
1,782
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
B2B
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
47
|
%
|
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
445
|
%
|
Unallocated overhead costs
|
|
(125
|
)
|
|
|
(119
|
)
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
(487
|
)
|
|
|
(454
|
)
|
|
7
|
%
|
Expedia Group (excluding trivago)
|
$
|
428
|
|
|
$
|
459
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
2,236
|
|
|
$
|
1,438
|
|
|
55
|
%
|
trivago(1)
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
191
|
%
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
449
|
|
|
$
|
479
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
2,349
|
|
|
$
|
1,477
|
|
|
59
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(2)
|
$
|
177
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
(36
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
352
|
|
|
$
|
(269
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
(1) trivago is a separately listed company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and, therefore, is subject to its own reporting and filing requirements which could result in possible differences that are not expected to be material to Expedia Group.
|
(2) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment.
|
* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures.
|
Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.
Depreciation and Amortization
Depreciation and amortization was flat in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Interest and Other
Consolidated interest income increased $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of higher rates of return. Consolidated interest expense decreased $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of lower interest related to notes being extinguished in the first three quarters of 2022.
Consolidated other, net was a gain of $84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by an increase in the market value of our minority equity investment in Global Business Travel Group.
Income Taxes
The GAAP effective tax rate was 4% and 36% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively compared to 16% and 140% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax income.
The effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net income was 15% and 21% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared to 22% and 16% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax adjusted net income.
Balance Sheet, Cash Flows and Capitalization
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, consolidated net cash used in operating activities was $182 million. Consolidated free cash flow used totaled $359 million, a decline of $501 million compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities, driven by changes in working capital.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.6 billion at September 30, 2022.
Restricted cash and cash equivalents, which primarily consist of traveler deposits for Vrbo bookings, was $1.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and at September 30, 2022. Prepaid expenses and other current assets was $774 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $799 million at September 30, 2022. Deferred merchant bookings totaled approximately $7.2 billion at December 31, 2022, including approximately $961 million in deferred loyalty rewards, compared to $7.5 billion at September 30, 2022, including approximately $915 million in deferred loyalty rewards.
At December 31, 2022, Expedia Group had stock-based awards outstanding representing approximately 11 million shares of Expedia Group common stock, consisting of options to purchase approximately 4 million common shares with a $135.93 weighted average exercise price and weighted average remaining life of 3.5 years, and approximately 7 million restricted stock units.
During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Expedia Group repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of Expedia Group common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $347 million excluding transaction costs (an average of $94.44 per share). As of December, 2022, there were approximately 18 million shares remaining under prior Board of Directors share repurchase authorizations.
|
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
2,618
|
|
|
$
|
2,279
|
|
|
$
|
11,667
|
|
|
$
|
8,598
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1)
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
|
1,522
|
|
Selling and marketing (1)
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
|
1,044
|
|
|
|
6,100
|
|
|
|
4,221
|
|
Technology and content (1)
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
274
|
|
|
|
1,181
|
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
|
705
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Intangible and other long-term asset impairment
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Restructuring and related reorganization charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Operating income
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
|
186
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(84
|
)
|
|
|
(277
|
)
|
|
|
(351
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
(280
|
)
|
Gain on sale of business, net
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
456
|
|
Other, net
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(385
|
)
|
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
(547
|
)
|
|
|
(224
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
|
(195
|
)
|
|
|
53
|
|
Net income
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
Loss on redemption of preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(214
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. common stockholders
|
$
|
177
|
|
|
$
|
276
|
|
|
$
|
352
|
|
|
$
|
(269
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.14
|
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
|
$
|
2.24
|
|
|
$
|
(1.80
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
2.17
|
|
|
|
(1.80
|
)
|
Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share (000’s):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
155,404
|
|
|
|
153,537
|
|
|
|
156,672
|
|
|
|
149,734
|
|
Diluted
|
|
159,532
|
|
|
|
161,920
|
|
|
|
161,751
|
|
|
|
149,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
Technology and content
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,096
|
|
|
$
|
4,111
|
|
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,755
|
|
|
|
1,694
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $40 and $65
|
|
2,078
|
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
827
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
8,791
|
|
|
|
8,181
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
2,210
|
|
|
|
2,180
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
407
|
|
Long-term investments and other assets
|
|
1,184
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
766
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
1,209
|
|
|
|
1,393
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
7,143
|
|
|
|
7,171
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
21,561
|
|
|
$
|
21,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, merchant
|
$
|
1,709
|
|
|
$
|
1,333
|
|
Accounts payable, other
|
|
947
|
|
|
|
688
|
|
Deferred merchant bookings
|
|
7,151
|
|
|
|
5,688
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
787
|
|
|
|
824
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
735
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
10,778
|
|
|
|
9,450
|
|
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
|
|
6,240
|
|
|
|
7,715
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
312
|
|
|
|
360
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
413
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Shares issued: 278,264 and 274,661; Shares outstanding: 147,757 and 150,125
|
|
|
|
Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Shares issued: 12,800 and 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523 and 5,523
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
14,795
|
|
|
|
14,229
|
|
Treasury stock – Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 137,783 and 131,813
|
|
(10,869
|
)
|
|
|
(10,262
|
)
|
Retained earnings (deficit)
|
|
(1,409
|
)
|
|
|
(1,761
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(234
|
)
|
|
|
(149
|
)
|
Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|
|
2,283
|
|
|
|
2,057
|
|
Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
|
|
1,445
|
|
|
|
1,495
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
3,728
|
|
|
|
3,552
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$
|
21,561
|
|
|
$
|
21,548
|
|
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
343
|
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development
|
|
704
|
|
|
|
715
|
|
Amortization of stock-based compensation
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
418
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other long-term assets
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
Foreign exchange loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net
|
|
128
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Realized loss on foreign currency forwards, net
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Loss on minority equity investments, net
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net
|
|
(49
|
)
|
|
|
280
|
|
Gain on sale of business, net
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(456
|
)
|
Provision for credit losses and other, net
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(838
|
)
|
|
|
(721
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
(224
|
)
|
Accounts payable, merchant
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Tax payable/receivable, net
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
Deferred merchant bookings
|
|
1,464
|
|
|
|
2,642
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
|
3,748
|
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development
|
|
(662
|
)
|
|
|
(673
|
)
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(201
|
)
|
Sales and maturities of investments
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Cash and restricted cash divested from sale of business, net of proceeds
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
Proceeds from initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps
|
|
337
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments for initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps
|
|
(337
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(580
|
)
|
|
|
(931
|
)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,964
|
|
Payment of long-term debt
|
|
(2,141
|
)
|
|
|
(1,706
|
)
|
Debt extinguishment costs
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(258
|
)
|
Redemption of preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,236
|
)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
|
(607
|
)
|
|
|
(165
|
)
|
Payment of dividends to preferred stockholders
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
503
|
|
Other, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(2,624
|
)
|
|
|
(973
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(190
|
)
|
|
|
(177
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
1,667
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
5,805
|
|
|
|
4,138
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
$
|
5,851
|
|
|
$
|
5,805
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
291
|
|
|
$
|
342
|
|
Income tax payments, net
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
74
|
Expedia Group, Inc.
Trended Metrics
(All figures in millions)
The supplemental metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition, methodology and appropriateness of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material.
