Expedia Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights

Record full year and fourth quarter lodging bookings and lodging revenue.

Significant earnings growth with full year GAAP net income of $352 million, compared to a net loss of $269 million in 2021. Full year adjusted net income up over 300% versus 2021 and record Adjusted EBITDA of over $2.3 billion.

Full year free cash flow grew to $2.8 billion, over 70% higher than 2019.

Reduced debt by $2.2 billion during 2022, resulting in a significant reduction in leverage.

Repurchased 5.2 million shares for approximately $500 million for the year and approximately $350 million in shares in the fourth quarter 2022.

“ We were pleased that we were able to deliver our most profitable year in 2022, despite the friction from transforming our business model and technology platform. While our Q4 results were negatively impacted by severe weather, demand was otherwise strong and accelerating, and has been markedly stronger since the start of the year,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “ We begin ‘23 with record app usage and member counts, led by Expedia US, the first of our brands to deploy new capabilities and marketing strategies. This year, we are excited to see these benefits accrue to more of our brands and geographies, driving further growth and margin expansion.”

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) – Fourth Quarter 2022 Expedia Group, Inc. Metric Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Δ Y/Y Booked room nights 70.8 59.7 19% Stayed room nights 74.6 62.9 19% Gross bookings $20,511 $17,463 17% Revenue $2,618 $2,279 15% Operating income $128 $163 (21)% Net income attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $177 $276 (36)% Diluted earnings per share $1.11 $1.70 (35)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $449 $479 (6)% Adjusted net income(1) $196 $167 17% Adjusted EPS(1) $1.26 $1.06 19% Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $(182) $285 NM Free cash flow(1) $(359) $142 NM (1) See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13.

Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions, except per share amounts) – Full Year 2022 Expedia Group, Inc. Metric 2022 2021 Δ Y/Y Booked room nights 312.0 247.5 26% Stayed room nights 303.4 234.4 29% Gross bookings $95,049 $72,425 31% Revenue $11,667 $8,598 36% Operating income $1,085 $186 484% Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders $352 $(269) NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $2.17 $(1.80) NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $2,349 $1,477 59% Adjusted net income(1) $1,072 $257 316% Adjusted EPS(1) $6.79 $1.65 312% Net cash provided by operating activities $3,440 $3,748 (8)% Free cash flow(1) $2,778 $3,075 (10)% (1)See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures beginning on page 13.

Discussion of Results

The results for Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or “the Company”) include Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™ and Expedia® Cruises™. Results include the related international points of sale for all brands. In April 2021, we completed the sale of Classic Vacations®, and in November 2021 we completed the sale of Egencia®, which are included in results through the date of their respective sales. All amounts shown are in U.S. dollars.

Gross Bookings & Revenue

Gross Bookings & Revenue by Segment ($ millions) Gross Bookings Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Gross Bookings $ 20,511 $ 17,463 17 % $ 95,049 $ 72,425 31 % Revenue Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Retail $ 1,874 $ 1,730 8 % $ 8,741 $ 6,821 28 % B2B 676 481 41 % 2,546 1,460 74 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 2,550 $ 2,211 15 % $ 11,287 $ 8,281 36 % trivago 106 99 7 % 561 423 33 % Intercompany eliminations (38 ) (31 ) 24 % (181 ) (106 ) 71 % Total $ 2,618 $ 2,279 15 % $ 11,667 $ 8,598 36 %

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total gross bookings increased 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, as gross bookings for lodging and air grew. Total revenue increased 15%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by growth across the company.

Product & Services Detail

Revenue by Service Type ($ millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Lodging $ 2,014 $ 1,713 18 % $ 8,905 $ 6,449 38 % Air 93 65 44 % 362 254 43 % Advertising and media 176 152 15 % 777 603 29 % Other 335 349 (4 )% 1,623 1,292 25 % Total $ 2,618 $ 2,279 15 % $ 11,667 $ 8,598 36 %

As a percentage of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, lodging accounted for 77%, advertising and media accounted for 7%, air accounted for 4%, and all other revenues accounted for the remaining 12%.

Lodging revenue increased 18% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a significant increase of 19% in room nights stayed and average daily rate (“ADR”) growth of 3%.

Air revenue increased 44% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by an increase of 47% in revenue per ticket.

Advertising and media revenue increased 15% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to growth in Expedia Group Media Solutions.

Other revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to declines in car revenue.

Costs and Expenses ($ millions)

Costs and Expenses As a % of Revenue Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ (bps) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group Cost of revenue $ 412 $ 395 4 % 15.7 % 17.3 % (158 ) Selling and marketing – direct 1,199 878 37 % 45.8 % 38.5 % 726 Selling and marketing – indirect 177 166 6 % 6.8 % 7.3 % (53 ) Selling and marketing 1,376 1,044 32 % 52.6 % 45.8 % 673 Technology and content 317 274 16 % 12.1 % 12.0 % 11 General and administrative 186 183 1 % 7.1 % 8.0 % (96 ) Total GAAP costs and expenses $ 2,291 $ 1,896 21 % 87.5 % 83.2 % 429 Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group Cost of revenue* $ 408 $ 390 5 % 15.6 % 17.1 % (154 ) Selling and marketing – direct 1,199 878 37 % 45.8 % 38.5 % 726 Selling and marketing – indirect* 160 148 8 % 6.1 % 6.5 % (39 ) Selling and marketing* 1,359 1,026 32 % 51.9 % 45.0 % 687 Technology and content* 288 248 17 % 11.0 % 10.8 % 17 General and administrative* 142 133 6 % 5.4 % 5.9 % (45 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses $ 2,197 $ 1,797 22 % 83.9 % 78.9 % 504 Total overhead expenses** 590 529 12 % 22.5 % 23.2 % (68 ) Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)*** Cost of revenue* $ 404 $ 387 5 % 15.8 % 17.5 % (164 ) Selling and marketing* 1,335 1,001 33 % 52.3 % 45.3 % 706 Technology and content* 277 236 18 % 10.9 % 10.6 % 24 General and administrative* 135 125 7 % 5.3 % 5.7 % (43 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago $ 2,151 $ 1,749 23 % 84.3 % 79.1 % 524 Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding. *Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. **Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing – indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative. ***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’

Cost of Revenue

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted cost of revenue increased 4% and 5% respectively, primarily due to an increase in merchant fees as well as cloud costs.

Selling and Marketing

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted selling and marketing expense both increased 32% primarily driven by a $321 million increase in direct costs primarily due to an increase in B2B partner commissions and increased spend in Retail marketing channels. Total GAAP and adjusted indirect marketing expenses increased 6% and 8%, respectively.

Technology and Content

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted technology and content expense increased 16% and 17%, respectively, primarily due to an increase in personnel and related costs as a result of the increase in headcount.

General and Administrative

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total GAAP and adjusted general and administrative expense increased 1% and 6%, respectively. The increase in the adjusted figure was driven primarily by an increase in personnel costs related to increase in headcount while the GAAP figure was tempered by a reduction in stock-based compensation.

Costs and Expenses As a % of Revenue Full Year Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ (bps) Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Expenses – Expedia Group Cost of revenue $ 1,657 $ 1,522 9 % 14.2 % 17.7 % (349 ) Selling and marketing – direct 5,428 3,499 55 % 46.5 % 40.7 % 583 Selling and marketing – indirect 672 722 (7 )% 5.8 % 8.4 % (264 ) Selling and marketing 6,100 4,221 45 % 52.3 % 49.1 % 319 Technology and content 1,181 1,074 10 % 10.1 % 12.5 % (237 ) General and administrative 748 705 6 % 6.4 % 8.2 % (180 ) Total GAAP costs and expenses $ 9,686 $ 7,522 29 % 83.0 % 87.5 % (447 ) Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group Cost of revenue* $ 1,643 $ 1,500 10 % 14.1 % 17.4 % (336 ) Selling and marketing – direct 5,428 3,499 55 % 46.5 % 40.7 % 583 Selling and marketing – indirect* 605 626 (3 )% 5.2 % 7.3 % (209 ) Selling and marketing* 6,033 4,125 46 % 51.7 % 48.0 % 374 Technology and content* 1,070 957 12 % 9.2 % 11.1 % (195 ) General and administrative* 566 522 8 % 4.8 % 6.1 % (124 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses $ 9,312 $ 7,104 31 % 79.8 % 82.6 % (282 ) Total overhead expenses** 2,241 2,105 6 % 19.2 % 24.5 % (529 ) Adjusted Expenses – Expedia Group (excluding trivago)*** Cost of revenue* $ 1,626 $ 1,484 10 % 14.4 % 17.9 % (350 ) Selling and marketing* 5,861 3,942 49 % 51.9 % 47.6 % 433 Technology and content* 1,023 908 13 % 9.1 % 11.0 % (190 ) General and administrative* 536 493 8 % 4.7 % 6.0 % (123 ) Total adjusted costs and expenses excluding trivago $ 9,046 $ 6,827 33 % 80.1 % 82.4 % (230 ) *Adjusted expenses are non-GAAP measures. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. **Total overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing – indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative. ***Expedia Group (excluding trivago) figures exclude both trivago costs and expenses and trivago revenue when calculating ‘As a % of Revenue.’

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Expedia Group and Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment ($ millions) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 Δ% 2022 2021 Δ% Retail $ 411 $ 481 (15 )% $ 2,124 $ 1,782 19 % B2B 142 97 47 % 599 110 445 % Unallocated overhead costs (125 ) (119 ) 5 % (487 ) (454 ) 7 % Expedia Group (excluding trivago) $ 428 $ 459 (7 )% $ 2,236 $ 1,438 55 % trivago(1) 21 20 11 % 113 39 191 % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 449 $ 479 (6 )% $ 2,349 $ 1,477 59 % Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(2) $ 177 $ 276 (36 )% $ 352 $ (269 ) NM (1) trivago is a separately listed company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and, therefore, is subject to its own reporting and filing requirements which could result in possible differences that are not expected to be material to Expedia Group. (2) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment. * Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See pages 13-20 herein for a description and reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures. Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization was flat in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Interest and Other

Consolidated interest income increased $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of higher rates of return. Consolidated interest expense decreased $24 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of lower interest related to notes being extinguished in the first three quarters of 2022.

Consolidated other, net was a gain of $84 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by an increase in the market value of our minority equity investment in Global Business Travel Group.

Income Taxes

The GAAP effective tax rate was 4% and 36% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively compared to 16% and 140% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax income.

The effective tax rate on pretax adjusted net income was 15% and 21% in the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared to 22% and 16% in the prior year periods. The change in effective tax rate was primarily due to the change in pretax adjusted net income.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flows and Capitalization

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, consolidated net cash used in operating activities was $182 million. Consolidated free cash flow used totaled $359 million, a decline of $501 million compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities, driven by changes in working capital.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $4.6 billion at September 30, 2022.

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, which primarily consist of traveler deposits for Vrbo bookings, was $1.8 billion at December 31, 2022 and at September 30, 2022. Prepaid expenses and other current assets was $774 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $799 million at September 30, 2022. Deferred merchant bookings totaled approximately $7.2 billion at December 31, 2022, including approximately $961 million in deferred loyalty rewards, compared to $7.5 billion at September 30, 2022, including approximately $915 million in deferred loyalty rewards.

At December 31, 2022, Expedia Group had stock-based awards outstanding representing approximately 11 million shares of Expedia Group common stock, consisting of options to purchase approximately 4 million common shares with a $135.93 weighted average exercise price and weighted average remaining life of 3.5 years, and approximately 7 million restricted stock units.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Expedia Group repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of Expedia Group common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $347 million excluding transaction costs (an average of $94.44 per share). As of December, 2022, there were approximately 18 million shares remaining under prior Board of Directors share repurchase authorizations.

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,618 $ 2,279 $ 11,667 $ 8,598 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1) 412 395 1,657 1,522 Selling and marketing (1) 1,376 1,044 6,100 4,221 Technology and content (1) 317 274 1,181 1,074 General and administrative (1) 186 183 748 705 Depreciation and amortization 199 199 792 814 Impairment of goodwill — 14 — 14 Intangible and other long-term asset impairment — 6 81 6 Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other — — 23 1 Restructuring and related reorganization charges — 1 — 55 Operating income 128 163 1,085 186 Other income (expense): Interest income 27 4 60 9 Interest expense (60 ) (84 ) (277 ) (351 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, net — — 49 (280 ) Gain on sale of business, net 4 401 6 456 Other, net 84 (13 ) (385 ) (58 ) Total other income (expense), net 55 308 (547 ) (224 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 183 471 538 (38 ) Provision for income taxes (8 ) (76 ) (195 ) 53 Net income 175 395 343 15 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2 (9 ) 9 (3 ) Net income attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. 177 386 352 12 Preferred stock dividend — (3 ) — (67 ) Loss on redemption of preferred stock — (107 ) — (214 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. common stockholders $ 177 $ 276 $ 352 $ (269 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.14 $ 1.80 $ 2.24 $ (1.80 ) Diluted 1.11 1.70 2.17 (1.80 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share (000’s): Basic 155,404 153,537 156,672 149,734 Diluted 159,532 161,920 161,751 149,734 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4 $ 5 $ 14 $ 22 Selling and marketing 17 18 67 96 Technology and content 29 26 111 117 General and administrative 44 50 182 183

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,096 $ 4,111 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,755 1,694 Short-term investments 48 200 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $40 and $65 2,078 1,264 Income taxes receivable 40 85 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 774 827 Total current assets 8,791 8,181 Property and equipment, net 2,210 2,180 Operating lease right-of-use assets 363 407 Long-term investments and other assets 1,184 1,450 Deferred income taxes 661 766 Intangible assets, net 1,209 1,393 Goodwill 7,143 7,171 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,561 $ 21,548 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, merchant $ 1,709 $ 1,333 Accounts payable, other 947 688 Deferred merchant bookings 7,151 5,688 Deferred revenue 163 166 Income taxes payable 21 16 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 787 824 Current maturities of long-term debt — 735 Total current liabilities 10,778 9,450 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 6,240 7,715 Deferred income taxes 52 58 Operating lease liabilities 312 360 Other long-term liabilities 451 413 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000 — — Shares issued: 278,264 and 274,661; Shares outstanding: 147,757 and 150,125 Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000 — — Shares issued: 12,800 and 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523 and 5,523 Additional paid-in capital 14,795 14,229 Treasury stock – Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 137,783 and 131,813 (10,869 ) (10,262 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (1,409 ) (1,761 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (234 ) (149 ) Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,283 2,057 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 1,445 1,495 Total stockholders’ equity 3,728 3,552 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 21,561 $ 21,548

EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 343 $ 15 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development 704 715 Amortization of stock-based compensation 374 418 Amortization of intangible assets 88 99 Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other long-term assets 81 20 Deferred income taxes 70 (145 ) Foreign exchange loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net 128 105 Realized loss on foreign currency forwards, net 78 16 Loss on minority equity investments, net 345 29 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net (49 ) 280 Gain on sale of business, net (6 ) (456 ) Provision for credit losses and other, net 23 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable (838 ) (721 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 55 (224 ) Accounts payable, merchant 375 777 Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities 196 138 Tax payable/receivable, net 11 10 Deferred merchant bookings 1,464 2,642 Deferred revenue (2 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,440 3,748 Investing activities: Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development (662 ) (673 ) Purchases of investments (60 ) (201 ) Sales and maturities of investments 205 23 Cash and restricted cash divested from sale of business, net of proceeds 4 (60 ) Proceeds from initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps 337 — Payments for initial exchange of cross-currency interest rate swaps (337 ) — Other, net (67 ) (20 ) Net cash used in investing activities (580 ) (931 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs — 1,964 Payment of long-term debt (2,141 ) (1,706 ) Debt extinguishment costs (22 ) (258 ) Redemption of preferred stock — (1,236 ) Purchases of treasury stock (607 ) (165 ) Payment of dividends to preferred stockholders — (67 ) Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 131 503 Other, net 15 (8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,624 ) (973 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (190 ) (177 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 46 1,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 5,805 4,138 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,851 $ 5,805 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 291 $ 342 Income tax payments, net 102 74

Expedia Group, Inc.



Trended Metrics



(All figures in millions)

The supplemental metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition, methodology and appropriateness of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material.

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@expediagroup.com

Communications

press@expediagroup.com

Read full story here