Expanso Delivers Bacalhau Through Google Cloud Marketplace

Expanso’s Bacalhau gives customers the ability to seamlessly deploy and monitor distributed workloads on Google Cloud

Bacalhau on Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly set up a cluster, complete with a control plane and configurable compute nodes. By leveraging Google Cloud’s infrastructure, customers can maximize the potential of Bacalhau’s distributed computing capabilities.

Key Features:

Instant Deployment: Launch your Bacalhau environment with a single click. Flexible Configuration: Customize your cluster with the resources and deployment zones that suit your needs. Data Processing Where You Need It: Process data locally, in Google Cloud’s Cloud Storage, or from external sources without needing to move it. Seamless Integration: Bacalhau on Google Cloud’s virtual machines ensures top performance and scalability.

This solution is ideal for businesses that want to tap into the power of distributed computing without the overhead of a manual setup. Whether you are managing large datasets or operating across multiple environments, Bacalhau on Google Cloud Marketplace simplifies the process.

“Bringing Expanso’s Bacalhau to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the distributed computing platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Expanso can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

Bacalhau is a distributed computing platform that deploys, manages, and monitors workloads across your infrastructure. With a single command, you can connect any node to your network, enabling seamless workload scheduling across all your compute resources.

Bacalhau is lightweight and versatile and runs on almost any device—even something as small as a Raspberry Pi. You can deploy workloads in any environment from remote edge to cloud.

By processing data locally, Bacalhau provides real-time insights and optimized operations, boosting efficiency and reducing costs. It is built to handle the challenges of intermittent connectivity and diverse devices, ensuring reliable performance across complex networks.

Bacalhau supports familiar tools like Docker, WASM and even arbitrary binaries, making it easy to run data-intensive applications like machine learning and generative AI wherever you need them. Its built-in fault tolerance and seamless integration make Bacalhau an essential tool for any enterprise looking to optimize their data infrastructure and stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

“Launching Bacalhau on Google Cloud Marketplace is a big step in making distributed computing accessible and easy to use,” said David Aronchick, CEO of Expanso. “This integration helps companies unlock new possibilities in how they process and analyze data, driving efficiency and innovation.”

Get Started Now

Deploy Bacalhau on Google Cloud Marketplace today and start transforming your data infrastructure with minimal effort.

About Expanso

Expanso is a technology company dedicated to redefining distributed computing. Our mission is to simplify complex infrastructure, enabling businesses to efficiently process data wherever it’s generated—whether in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge. We are committed to advancing technology in a way that drives efficiency, fosters innovation and benefits organizations and individuals worldwide.

For more information, visit www.expanso.io.

