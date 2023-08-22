Expansion Capital Group Featured on the 2023 Inc. 5000 as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expansion Capital Group (ECG) – www.ecg.com – a leader in small-business lending, has proudly secured its place on the prestigious 2023 Inc. 5000 roster, an annual compilation of the most rapidly advancing private companies in the United States. This accolade signifies ECG’s exceptional growth trajectory and underscores its pivotal role in supporting independent, entrepreneurial ventures across the nation.





Distinguished for its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, ECG has achieved remarkable expansion over recent years, underpinned by strategic investments in its personnel, cutting-edge technology, and data-driven strategies. Vincent Ney, the CEO of ECG, remarked, “Our resounding success is a testament to our dedication to empower small business owners, who are the driving force behind America’s economic vitality. By delivering swift, straightforward, and service-oriented financing solutions, we are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third time, underscoring our team’s steadfast dedication to our mission.”

Beyond its remarkable revenue growth, Expansion Capital Group’s triumph can be attributed to its transparent solutions and streamlined processes, designed to benefit its referral partners and small business clientele. The capital provided by ECG to America’s small business owners has catalyzed customer expansion, facilitated employee additions, expanded marketing initiatives, and enabled the purchase of fixed assets. In August 2023, ECG celebrated a significant milestone, having surpassed one million applications processed since its inception. This achievement underscores the tangible value that ECG delivers to aspiring small business owners seeking access to growth capital, underscoring the company’s commitment to speed and transparency.

Methodology

The selection of companies for the 2023 Inc. 5000 ranking was predicated on the percentage increase in revenue from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies had to be founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. Eligible firms were required to be privately held, for-profit entities headquartered in the United States, independent from other corporate divisions or subsidiaries, as of December 31, 2022. While some entities on the list may have since gone public or been acquired, the rigorous selection process ensured the inclusion of robust, thriving businesses. A minimum revenue threshold of $100,000 for 2019 and $2 million for 2022 was established. Inc. reserves the prerogative to decline applicants for subjective reasons, and growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About

Expansion Capital Group, headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, is a technology-driven specialty lender harnessing data and analytics to offer tailor-made solutions for small enterprises. The company primarily serves small businesses across the United States with annual revenues of under $10 million. Leveraging its technology and analytics platform, ECG has consistently expanded its outreach, extending over $900 million in working capital to more than 20,000 small businesses. For more information, please visit www.ecg.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media stands as the premier multimedia brand dedicated to entrepreneurs. Through its journalistic endeavors, Inc. seeks to enlighten, educate, and elevate the visibility of our community’s intrepid risk-takers, innovators, and high-achieving go-getters who are shaping our future. With a reach extending to over 50 million individuals through diverse channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media, Inc. is renowned for its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, which has been compiled annually since 1982. This comprehensive analysis of corporate data ranks the swiftest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Inclusion in this distinguished list, alongside other coveted Inc. rankings such as Female Founders and Power Partners, furnishes business leaders with unparalleled opportunities to engage with peers, bolster credibility, and drive sales and recruitment endeavors. For more details, visit www.inc.com.

For a comprehensive breakdown of Inc. 5000 results, encompassing company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, location, and other parameters, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000. The September edition of Inc. magazine, available starting Tuesday, August 23, showcases the top 500 enterprises featured in the list.

Contacts

Tim Mages



Chief Strategy Officer



tmages@ecg.com