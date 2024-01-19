Expanding ReposiTrak Traceability Network Welcomes Nut Butter Supplier and Three New Produce Suppliers

The world’s largest, fastest-growing FSMA 204 food traceability network adds leading peanut supplier and more fruit and vegetable growers across the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of four new suppliers to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN) representing nut butters, fruits and vegetables. The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.





The users include:

The leading roaster of in-shell peanuts in the United States, providing an assortment of peanut butters, almond butters and other nut-based food products

A vertically integrated fruit farming, shipping and sales organization that farms locally in California and also sources product from around the world

A Florida-based vegetable grower and packer of green beans, squash, eggplant, bell pepper and variety peppers

A family-owned, Indiana-based group of dedicated growers, packers, and shippers who specialize in the distribution of the highest quality fruits and vegetables to the Midwest region.

“The nut butter category alone could represent as many as 30,000 SKUs, many of which require traceability under the law,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “This is the time for suppliers, retailers, wholesalers and foodservice operators to prepare their systems and people to handle the information and exchange it seamlessly.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

