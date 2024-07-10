Home Business Wire Exolaunch Successfully Deploys Satellites on Historic Ariane 6 Inaugural Launch, Enhancing European...
Exolaunch Successfully Deploys Satellites on Historic Ariane 6 Inaugural Launch, Enhancing European Access to Space

Exolaunch played a pivotal part in the deployment of four satellites for its customers at ESA, NASA, and Spacemanic, marking a significant milestone for Europe’s growing space industry

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ariane6–Exolaunch, the global leader in launch mission management, integration, and satellite deployment services, proudly announced the successful deployment of four satellites aboard Arianespace’s Ariane 6 maiden flight. The liftoff occurred on Tuesday, July 9 at 1600 GFT from the Guiana Space Centre, also known as Europe’s Spaceport, in Kourou, French Guiana. Representing customers ESA, NASA, and Spacemanic, this mission highlights Exolaunch’s crucial role in broadening access to space and supporting new launch vehicle providers.




This historic launch featured ESA’s ISTSat-1 and 3Cat-4, NASA’s CURIE, and Spacemanic’s GRBBeta satellites. The successful deployment of these satellites underscores Exolaunch’s commitment to facilitating groundbreaking scientific research and technological advancements through reliable and innovative satellite deployment solutions.

ESA’s ISTSat-1, developed by students at the Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon, aims to demonstrate ADS-B technology, validating detection capabilities and assessing antenna and receiver performance for receiving messages from commercial aircraft. 3Cat-4, a CubeSat from Universitat Politécnica de Catalunya, features a flexible microwave payload technology demonstrator with scientific objectives related to GNSS for Earth observation and AIS receiver validation.

NASA’s CURIE mission comprises two near-identical 3U CubeSats designed to explore low-frequency radio interferometry in space. These CubeSats will study solar radio bursts by maintaining a 1-3 km separation post-deployment, contributing to the understanding of heliospheric space weather and serving as a proof of concept for future space-based interferometry observatories.

Spacemanic’s GRBBeta, a 2U CubeSat, acts as a tech demonstration for the future CAMELOT constellation, aiming to detect and localize gamma-ray bursts from space. Managed by Spacemanic and led by the Technical University of Košice, this mission tests new subsystems, including an advanced GNSS positioning module and a radio modem for instant telemetry.

The successful launch of Ariane 6 represents a significant milestone for the European space industry, heralding a new era of enhanced access to space for European entities. Ariane 6 is designed to offer flexibility and cost-efficiency, making it an attractive option for various space missions. Through supporting this historic launch, Exolaunch reinforces its dedication to fostering growth and innovation in Europe’s space sector.

“Exolaunch is honored to have been part of the Ariane 6 maiden flight, working alongside Arianespace, ESA, and CNES to provide our customers with dependable access to space,” remarked Jeanne Allarie, chief commercial officer at Exolaunch. “We also extend congratulations to ESA, NASA, and Spacemanic on their successful satellite deployments. We are proud to support these innovative missions and look forward to the scientific and technological advancements they will each bring. This launch is not only a testament to the technical prowess and collaborative spirit of the European space community, but also a stepping stone towards a more robust, competitive European presence in the global space industry. We look forward to the opportunity to support future Ariane 6 launches and ensure that Europe remains at the forefront of space exploration.”

Exolaunch (Germany, USA) is a global leader in launch mission integration and deployment technologies. With a decade of flight heritage and nearly 400 satellites launched across 29 missions to date, Exolaunch leverages industry insight to tailor turnkey solutions that meet customer needs and respond to market trends. Exolaunch fulfills launch contracts for industry leaders, the world’s most innovative start-ups, research institutions, government organizations, and international space agencies. The company develops and manufactures its own flight-proven and industry-leading small satellite separation systems, with the fastest-growing heritage on the market. Exolaunch promotes safe, sustainable, and responsible use of space and is committed to making space accessible for all.

