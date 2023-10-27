ExoDexa Holdings Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Offering

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExoDexa Holdings Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed public offering of units consisting of shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock. The public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About ExoDexa

Based in Los Angeles, ExoDexa aims to build the future of education by empowering students to find and redefine learning success through gamification and interactivity. An EdTech Award 2022 finalist, ExoDexa leverages its adaptive learning game platform to help students learn and retain information from a wide variety of science subjects including Biology, Chemistry and Physics, as well as offering game modules on Math, Language Arts and History. ExoDexa was co-founded by Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese, and Dr. Leah Hanes.

