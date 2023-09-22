ExoDexa Acquires Perpetual License to Evolved Play IP

Evolved Play’s highly engaging game-based learning experiences and curriculum to be integrated into ExoDexa’s existing products

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExoDexa Holdings Inc., the developer of its ExoDexa® adaptive educational gaming platform, today announced it has acquired a perpetual license to educational game developer Evolved Play’s core software and intellectual property (IP) portfolio. The license allows ExoDexa to use Evolved Play’s IP for the purposes of developing new products and services. ExoDexa plans to integrate Evolved Play’s IP into its platform to expand its market over the coming years.





Evolved Play’s games and related IP have been designed to help students flourish through games and play, develop emotional intelligence, positive relationships, and resilience, and bring parents, children, and friends closer together.

“Evolved Play invested years in research and development on highly engaging game-based learning experiences and curriculum for students of all ages,” said Dr. Leah Hanes, CEO of ExoDexa. “Bringing Evolved Play’s IP into ExoDexa is the right next step for both companies. Leveraging IP with a mission so complimentary to ExoDexa’s will help us build out ExoDexa’s educational game platform.”

ExoDexa is committed to changing the way children learn through gamification and interactivity. The company recently announced Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s commitment to ExoDexa as well as its appointment of key leadership and board members.

“ExoDexa’s aggressive IP strategy further demonstrates our commitment to changing education for students,” said Nolan Bushnell, chairman of ExoDexa. “We believe this license is going to help us lay the foundation to scale ExoDexa faster and set ExoDexa up to be the learning platform for students of the future.”

“Our goal at Evolved Play is to provide children with innovative experiences through story and gameplay that will help them to learn and collaborate,” said Jacqueline Sandee Valle, co-founder and chief creative officer of Evolved Play. “This is a great opportunity for ExoDexa to leverage what we have built to continue to develop their top-notch education platform for the modern learner.”

Bushnell and Dr. Hanes’ book and education manifesto, Shaping the Future of Education, will be available to the public on October 17, 2023. Pre-orders of the book are available here.

To learn more about how ExoDexa plans to transform education through its educational gaming platform, visit www.ExoDexa.com/.

About ExoDexa

Based in Los Angeles, ExoDexa aims to build the future of education by empowering students to find and redefine learning success through gamification and interactivity with its adaptive learning game platform. An EdTech Award 2022 finalist, ExoDexa seeks to help students learn and retain information from a wide variety of subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Business Law, History and Government, Language Arts, Mathematics, and Logic. It also covers a variety of standard career skills including Collaboration, Communication and Presentation Skills, Teamwork and Healthy Competition, Personal Development and Goal Setting, Preparing for College and/or Career, Entrepreneurship, Coding, and Film Production and Editing Basics. ExoDexa was co-founded by Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese, and Dr. Leah Hanes.

Contacts

Claudia Costello



104 West Partners



claudia.costello@104west.com