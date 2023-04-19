Exclaimer Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Exclaimer to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exclaimer, one of the leading email signature management platforms, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and announced the availability of its Signature Management Cloud solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. It also furthers the company’s commitment to Microsoft customers, enabling them to purchase its Signature Management Cloud solution directly and unlock the power of email as a key marketing tool.

It is now even easier for Exclaimer to connect with a wider customer community, within its 50,000 customers, through the Cloud Partner Program. Integrating seamlessly with Microsoft 365, Exchange Online, and GSuite, the Exclaimer platform allows organizations to better manage their email signatures, giving IT and marketing teams the ability to deliver consistent, compliant, and engaging email endings and counts Sony, NBC, and Bank of America among its clients.

“We are incredibly proud to become an ISV member of the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program,” said Marco Costa, CEO, Exclaimer. “The power of email signature marketing cannot be underestimated, generating a huge ROI compared to other digital marketing channels. As part of the program, we can help more organizations supercharge all-important personal interactions with their key audiences, enabling them to create a competitive advantage as a result.”

With Exclaimer, businesses can securely design and manage email signatures in Microsoft 365 and Exchange Online across all devices, including Macs and mobiles, and all email clients. Its easy-to-use functionality enables non-technical teams to own email signature management, reducing the load on the IT department.

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Exclaimer’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The platform is built and held exclusively on Azure, meaning all emails sent that require signatures never leave the secure Microsoft cloud environment. It is also hosted within 12 load-balanced Azure datacenters worldwide, using state-of-the-art technology to ensure 99.9% availability.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Microsoft customers can directly purchase Exclaimer Signature Management Cloud through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource. Find out more here.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry’s leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 50,000 organizations in 150+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

