Excellence in Insurance, Sponsored by Insurity, to Recognize 6 Best-in-Class Industry Innovators

Excellence in Insurance is Insurity’s largest in-person event to date and will gather industry analysts, partners, and insurance organizations to discuss the future of the P&C industry

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced its upcoming event, Excellence in Insurance, is its largest ever and will explore the latest trends impacting P&C insurers in a rapidly changing economy. The conference will occur October 4-6, 2023 in San Diego.





Excellence in Insurance brings together P&C insurers, MGAs, and brokers to connect, discuss, and generate new ideas to propel P&C insurance forward. Built specifically to be a peer forum for insurance and MGA executives, the conference will cover topics including underwriting innovation, data and analytics, differentiated claims processes, enhancing customer experiences, profitable pricing, and more. Featured keynote speakers include Bradley Bodell, Chief Information Officer at Ryan Specialty, and Stefan Holzberger, Chief Rating Officer at AM Best.

“ We are excited to connect with our customers in person again at Excellence in Insurance,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ During the conference, we will discuss how the insurance industry continues evolving at an incredible pace along with the major trends driving this transformation. Attendees will walk away with actionable recommendations on how to solve the industry’s new challenges and help their organizations grow profitably.”

Six leading P&C carriers and MGAs will be recognized and awarded during the event for their innovative use of technologies and recent achievements across categories, including claims excellence during CAT events, digital experience, automation, and data and analytics. This year’s Awards Sponsor is GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company.

“ As the marketplace gets increasingly crowded with new entrants, insurance organizations must have key competitive differentiators if they want to stand out in a rapidly evolving landscape,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ The Excellence in Insurance Awards will recognize what these best-in-class insurance organizations are doing to differentiate themselves in order to evolve and succeed in this new insurance landscape.”

Before Excellence in Insurance, Insurity will host industry analysts and system integrator partners to explore Insurity’s strategy, product roadmap, and business outlook.

For more information about Excellence in Insurance, please reach out to Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

