Exai Bio Presents New Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Early Detection Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting

Findings demonstrate highly sensitive and specific detection of the earliest and smallest tumors using Exai’s novel RNA- and AI-based liquid biopsy platform

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exai Bio today announced new data demonstrating that its novel RNA- and AI-based platform detected non-small cell lung cancer with high accuracy, at the earliest stages and for the smallest tumors, in both training and validation cohorts. In the independent validation cohort, stage I sensitivity was 96% and tumor size T1a-b sensitivity was 94%, at 90% specificity. These findings continue to highlight the power of Exai’s proprietary technology to detect cancer at its earliest stages from a blood draw. This study will be presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 annual meeting.

“These results demonstrate the unique advantages of our RNA-based liquid biopsy platform in early detection,” said Patrick Arensdorf, Chief Executive Officer of Exai. “We set the bar high in this study, emphasizing small and early stage tumors, in order to address head-on the unmet need for earlier lung cancer detection. Exai’s platform reveals actionable insights into novel cancer biology in order to achieve our ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.”

Today’s non-small cell lung cancer results at AACR expand a growing body of evidence that Exai’s platform can be used across multiple tumor types and clinical applications, using standard blood samples. Previously, Exai has presented breast cancer early detection and screening data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2022, monitoring and molecular residual disease detection data in breast cancer at SABCS 2021, and colorectal cancer early detection and screening data at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) meeting.

Exai’s platform uses RNA sequencing to identify a novel category of cancer-associated, small non-coding RNAs, termed orphan non-coding RNAs (oncRNAs). OncRNAs are actively secreted from living cancer cells and are stable and abundant in the blood of cancer patients. Exai has created a catalog of hundreds of thousands of oncRNAs and thousands of patient oncRNA profiles, spanning all major cancer types. When combined with Exai’s proprietary artificial intelligence, this unique platform has several scientific and practical advantages over tests that focus on circulating tumor DNA including sensitivity, specificity and informative properties for active cancer biology. Exai’s universal platform can be used across multiple cancer care settings such as screening and early detection, monitoring, molecular residual disease and therapy selection.

AACR Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Blood-based Early Detection of Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Using Orphan Noncoding RNAs

Session Title: Increasing the Clinical Utility of Cell Free DNA Testing

Date: Tuesday, 4/18/23, 2:30 – 4:30 PM EDT

Authors: Mehran Karimzadeh, Jeffrey Wang, Aiden Sababi, Dare Afolabi, Ti Lam, Alice Huang, Diana Corti, Kristle Garcia, Seda Kilinc, Allen Zhao, Jeff J Wang, Taylor Cavazos, Patrick Arensdorf, Kimberly Chau, Helen Li, Hani Goodarzi, Lisa Fish, Fereydoun Hormozdiari, Babak Alipanahi

About Exai Bio

Exai Bio is a next-generation liquid biopsy company. Its mission is to enable a world where cancer can be detected early, diagnosed accurately, treated in a personalized and targeted way, and ultimately cured. The company’s proprietary RNA- and AI-based liquid biopsy technology delivers clinical insights into cancer biology to enable the earliest, most accurate diagnosis of cancer. For more information, please visit us on www.exai.bio and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

