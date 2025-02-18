Exabeam Honored in CRN’s 2025 Security 100 List

Exabeam secures position among top security vendors for its commitment to channel growth and cutting-edge cybersecurity

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, the global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Exabeam to its 2025 Security 100 list. In a landscape where security teams are overwhelmed by massive amounts of data, disparate tools, and evolving AI-driven threats, Exabeam stands out by providing industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions that accelerate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). This recognition highlights the company’s ability to enhance security operations center performance, optimize workflows, and accelerate time to resolution—giving partners and customers a competitive edge in defending against today’s most sophisticated cyberthreats.

"Being named to CRN’s 2025 Security 100 list is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering best-in-class security solutions and fostering strong partnerships,” said Chris O’Malley, Exabeam CEO. “In today’s ever-evolving threat landscape, our commitment to empowering our partners with cutting-edge technology and robust support has never been stronger. This recognition reinforces our mission to drive innovation and provide our partners with the tools they need to protect organizations worldwide.”

"Earning a spot on CRN’s 2025 Security 100 list is a great honor and a reflection of the strong partnerships we’ve built— and we’re just getting started,” said Craig Patterson, Exabeam Global Channel Chief. “Later this year, we’re reimagining our partner program with value at its core—delivering new opportunities, enhanced enablement, and stronger incentives designed to help our partners grow. In 2025, our focus is on driving even greater impact, ensuring our partners have the tools, support, and innovation they need to thrive in an evolving security landscape.”

Unlike competitors using AI as a marketing buzzword, Exabeam delivers real, actionable intelligence and automation—leveraging high-speed machine learning and generative AI technologies to streamline threat detection, enhance analyst productivity, and improve overall security posture. With security operations teams achieving up to 3x faster response times, Exabeam ensures partners, and their joint customers stay ahead of modern cyberthreats.

For more information on how Exabeam is accelerating security intelligence and automation for the world’s smartest companies, visit www.exabeam.com.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity leader, Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

Learn more at www.exabeam.com

Real Intelligence. Real Security. Real Fast.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cheyenne Wells

PR for Exabeam

exabeam@10fold.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com