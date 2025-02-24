EXA Capital Acquires PrecisionCare

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EXA Capital, strategic operators and investors in growing vertical market software companies, announced today the acquisition of PrecisionCare. Founded in New York, PrecisionCare provides a robust SaaS platform specializing in electronic health records (EHR) and care management solutions for the behavioral health and long-term care industries. With its deep domain expertise and innovative technology, PrecisionCare empowers providers with the tools necessary to enhance operational efficiency and deliver high-quality patient care. This acquisition strengthens EXA Capital’s presence in the healthcare technology sector and expands its portfolio into the critical space of care management solutions.

“PrecisionCare’s best-in-class platform and commitment to serving healthcare providers align perfectly with our vision for the future growth of our companies,” said Omer Sajid, Founder and CEO of EXA Capital. “We are thrilled to welcome PrecisionCare into our portfolio and look forward to working alongside Christine Casillo and the talented PrecisionCare team. Together, we will drive innovation, expand market reach, and build upon the strong foundation they have established.”

“Joining EXA Capital marks an exciting new chapter for PrecisionCare,” said Christine Casillo, President of PrecisionCare. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop solutions that streamline care management and improve patient outcomes. With EXA Capital’s expertise and long-term investment approach, we will have the opportunity to accelerate our growth, enhance our product offerings, and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

EXA Capital is committed to preserving the mission, values, and reputation that PrecisionCare has built since its inception. The existing management team will continue to operate independently while leveraging EXA Capital’s strategic resources and operational expertise to scale its impact in the healthcare technology industry.

About EXA Capital

Founded in 2020, EXA Capital focuses on a buy-and-hold strategy for enterprise software companies. EXA Capital’s permanent hold model aligns with founders’ vision of legacy protection and the long-term sustainable growth of their businesses.

