Ex Etsy CEO joins Fi Board of Directors

Jonathan Bensamoun, founder and CEO of Fi, stated, “We are elated to have Chad join our board. His amazing experience leading one of the most successful NYC based e-commerce technology companies makes him a tremendous addition to the team.”

Founded in 2019 with the world’s most innovative GPS dog collar, Fi’s focus on best-in-class location tracking unleashed a new paradigm for understanding our dogs. Leveraging next-generation hardware and software, Fi’s platform helps dog parents keep them safe with live, always-on tracking and keep them healthy with activity monitoring. With its data-driven behavioral insights, like personalized exercise and sleep recommendations, Fi is ushering in a new future of dog parenting.

“As CEO of Etsy, I saw how technology can help create meaningful bonds between people, and as a dog parent I know firsthand of the special relationship between people and their dogs,” said Chad Dickerson. “I’m thrilled to join the board of Fi, where I can apply my experience in consumer e-commerce to help ensure that every dog enjoys a healthier, safer, and more connected life.”

Fi builds cutting-edge technology that keeps dogs safer, happier, and healthier. Starting in 2019 with its innovative GPS smart collar, Fi has delivered unparalleled peace of mind while saving thousands of dogs’ lives. Fi’s robust platform helps dog parents better understand and monitor the health and behavior of their dogs. Using their data and machine learning to translate what they do into insights that help our best friends live their best lives. Unleash the power of Fi’s connected collar and platform at tryfi.com.

