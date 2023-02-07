Evonetix Closes $24 Million USD (£20 Million) Financing

Oversubscribed round led by Foresite Capital

Funding will enable development of DNA synthesis chip technology to commercial scale

CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVONETIX LTD (‘Evonetix’), the synthetic biology company bringing semiconductor technology to DNA synthesis, today announced it has completed a USD $24 million financing round, extending its total series B funding to over USD $54 million (circa GB £44 million). This fundraise was led by existing investor Foresite Capital, with Molten Ventures, Morningside, DCVC, Cambridge Consultants, Civilization Ventures and Providence also participating in the round.

The investment will enable the continued development of Evonetix’s semiconductor chips to commercial scale, and the extension of gene assembly capabilities for its unique binary assembly technology to deliver accurate, gene-length DNA in a benchtop instrument. The platform has the potential to revolutionise the way this DNA is prepared and delivered to users in the rapidly growing field of synthetic biology, accelerating research in applications across pharma, biotech, food, agriculture, and data storage.

Colin McCracken, Chief Executive Officer at Evonetix, commented: “This substantial investment round demonstrates continued confidence in the progress of our technical development and its potential to revolutionise the accessibility of gene synthesis. Evonetix is in a very exciting phase, having recently opened our early access program. This investment will support us as we execute on our commercial strategy to put benchtop gene synthesis in the hands of users.”

Paul Beastall, Chair of the Board of Directors at Evonetix, said: “We’re delighted to have secured additional funding from our existing investors in this oversubscribed round, testament not only to the promise of our novel approach to gene synthesis, but also the unrivalled expertise of our interdisciplinary team.”

Jim Tananbaum Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Foresite Capital, commented: “We continue to be impressed by the Evonetix team and technology, and are excited to lead this round to accelerate their commercial strategy and make gene synthesis more accessible.”

Nelly Markova, Principal, Molten Ventures said: “Molten has been a big supporter of Evonetix from the early days. We are delighted with the huge progress the company has made towards revolutionising the gene synthesis process and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Evonetix’s proprietary synthesis process utilises a novel silicon chip, to control the synthesis of DNA at many thousands of independent thermally controlled reaction sites, or ‘pixels’, and their assembly into highly accurate long DNA on the chip surface through the company’s patented Binary Assembly process. This approach enables the accurate synthesis of thousands of sequences on a single chip to meet the demand for complex libraries and assembly of long DNA in days rather than weeks, accelerating research across the exciting field of synthetic biology.

For more information about Evonetix, please visit: www.evonetix.com

ENDS

