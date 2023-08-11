Evolv Technology Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results

– Company Raises Outlook for 2023 –

Q2 Revenue of $19.8 million, up 119% year-over-year

Q2 Ending ARR 1 of $54.3 million, up 160% year-over-year

Q2 Ending RPO 2 of $198.3 million, up 145% year-over-year

Q2 Ending Evolv Express® subscriptions of 3,386, up 195% year-over-year

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and raised its business outlook for 2023.





Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.8 million, an increase of 119% compared to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)1 was $54.3 million at the end of second quarter of 2023, an increase of 160% compared to $20.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $(66.8) million, or $(0.45) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(25.7) million, or $(0.18) per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings (loss)3 for the second quarter of 2023 was $(14.3) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings (loss)3 of $(17.3) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the second quarter of 2023 was $(13.8) million compared to $(16.4) million in the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $156.8 million and no debt.

Results for the First Six Month of 2023

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $38.4 million, an increase of 116% compared to $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $(95.4) million, or $(0.65) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(39.5) million, or $(0.28) per basic and diluted share, in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted earnings (loss)3 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $(31.2) million, or $(0.21) per diluted share, compared to adjusted earnings (loss)3 of $(35.8) million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $(29.3) million compared to $(33.7) million in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The following table summarizes the breakdown of recurring and non-recurring revenue4 during each quarter:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Recurring revenue $ 11,689 $ 4,604 154 % $ 20,764 $ 7,763 167 % Non-recurring revenue 8,136 4,466 82 % 17,642 10,017 76 % Total revenue $ 19,825 $ 9,070 119 % $ 38,406 $ 17,780 116 %

The following table summarizes operating cash flows during each quarter:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (66,754 ) $ (25,686 ) $ (95,363 ) $ (39,487 ) Non-cash (income) expense 54,467 7,758 68,472 2,632 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 7,208 (5,137 ) 18,378 (15,640 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (5,079 ) $ (23,065 ) $ (8,513 ) $ (52,495 )

Company Raises Outlook for 2023

The Company today commented on its business outlook for 2023. The Company’s outlook is based on the current indications for its business, which may change at any time.

2023 Business Outlook Estimate (In millions) Issued May 10, 2023 Issued August 10, 2023 Total Revenue $60-$65 $70-$75 Annual Recurring Revenue1 (ARR) at 12/31/23 $67-$71 $70-$72 Adjusted Gross Margin3 35%-40% 38%-42% Adjusted EBITDA3 ($53-$58) ($52-$56)

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast

The Company’s management team plans to host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the financial results as well as management’s outlook for the business and other matters. The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing +1.877.692.8955 and using access code 825879. The conference call may be accessed outside of the United States by dialing +1.234.720.6979 and using the same access code. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company’s investor relations website, which can be accessed at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a period of 30 days by dialing +1.866.207.1041 or +1.402.970.0847 and using access code 1955791 or by accessing the webcast replay on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.evolvtechnology.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 750 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

1 We define Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, as subscription revenue and the recurring service revenue related to purchase subscriptions for the final month of the quarter normalized to a one-year period. Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, upgrades or downgrades, or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. In addition, the amount of actual revenue that we recognize over any 12-month period is likely to differ from ARR at the beginning of that period, sometimes significantly. This may occur due to new bookings, cancellations, upgrades, downgrades or other changes in pending renewals, as well as the effects of professional services revenue and acquisitions or divestitures. As a result, ARR should be viewed independently of, and not as a substitute for or forecast of, revenue and deferred revenue. Our calculation of ARR may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies.

2 We define Remaining Performance Obligation, or RPO, as estimated revenues expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied or partially satisfied as of the end of the quarter.

3 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this press release, the Company’s adjusted gross profit (loss), adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss), and adjusted earnings per diluted share are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin exclude one-time items and stock-based compensation expense which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of contribution margin. Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses less one-time items, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and loss on impairment of lease equipment which management believes provides a more meaningful representation of on-going operating expense levels. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and certain other one-time expenses. Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation, change in fair value of derivative liability, change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability, change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability, change in fair value of public warrant liability, change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, restructuring expenses, loss on impairment of lease equipment, and certain other one-time expenses. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company’s performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company’s financial and operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We intend to provide non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to GAAP Gross Margin and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss), each measure’s most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort, because items that impact these GAAP financial measures are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. These items may include, but are not limited to, predicting forward-looking share-based compensation, changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities, changes in the fair value of contingent earn out liabilities, changes in the fair value of contingently issuable common stock liabilities and changes in fair value of public warrant liabilities. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company’s future financial results.

4 Recurring revenue includes the recurring portion of revenue associated with pure subscription contracts and hardware purchase subscription contracts. Non-recurring revenue includes revenue that is one-time in nature, such as product revenue, shipping revenue, and revenue from installation, training, and professional services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding our ability to meet our 2023 annual guidance for revenue, ARR, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as our estimates for cash and cash equivalents for fiscal year 2023. Words such as “believe” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: expectations regarding the Company’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance, competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, and capital expenditures; the Company’s history of losses and lack of profitability; the Company’s reliance on third party contract manufacturing and a global supply chain; the rate of innovation required to maintain competitiveness in the markets in which the Company competes; the loss of designation of the Evolv Express system as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the Homeland Security SAFETY Act; the ability for the Company to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce the Company’s intellectual property rights and use of “open source” software; the concentration of the Company’s revenues on a single solution; the Company’s ability to timely design, produce and launch its solutions, the Company’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; the limited liquidity and trading of the Company’s securities; risks related to existing and changing tax laws; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; operational risk; the impact of fluctuating general economic and market conditions; the need for additional capital to support business growth, which might not be available on acceptable terms, if at all; litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of management time and attention and the additional costs and demands on resources, and the Company’s ability to identify and implement digital advances in its technology. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 24, 2023, as may be updated from time to time in other filings we make with the SEC including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 that was filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 7,243 $ 4,146 $ 15,997 $ 9,340 Subscription revenue 7,964 4,006 14,430 7,010 Service revenue 4,618 918 7,979 1,430 Total revenue 19,825 9,070 38,406 17,780 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 7,722 5,347 18,300 10,553 Cost of subscription revenue 3,406 1,981 5,757 3,523 Cost of service revenue 1,284 1,189 2,171 2,254 Total cost of revenue 12,412 8,517 26,228 16,330 Gross profit 7,413 553 12,178 1,450 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,395 4,156 11,784 8,331 Sales and marketing 13,613 11,751 26,417 21,423 General and administrative 10,874 9,612 19,800 20,429 Loss from impairment of property and equipment 157 316 294 412 Total operating expenses 31,039 25,835 58,295 50,595 Loss from operations (23,626 ) (25,282 ) (46,117 ) (49,145 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense — (159 ) (654 ) (301 ) Interest income 1,853 491 2,806 559 Other expense, net (22 ) — (3 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (626 ) — Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability (28,113 ) (569 ) (31,431 ) 2,509 Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock liability (5,095 ) (24 ) (5,837 ) 1,448 Change in fair value of public warrant liability (11,751 ) (143 ) (13,501 ) 5,443 Total other income (expense), net (43,128 ) (404 ) $ (49,246 ) $ 9,658 Net loss $ (66,754 ) $ (25,686 ) $ (95,363 ) $ (39,487 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 148,882,160 143,552,032 147,664,534 143,220,268 Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.28 ) Net loss $ (66,754 ) $ (25,686 ) $ (95,363 ) $ (39,487 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Cumulative translation adjustment (17 ) (10 ) (33 ) (10 ) Total other comprehensive loss (17 ) (10 ) (33 ) (10 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (66,771 ) $ (25,696 ) $ (95,396 ) $ (39,497 )

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,537 $ 229,783 Restricted cash 1,000 — Accounts receivable, net 32,393 31,920 Inventory 5,032 10,257 Current portion of contract assets 4,732 2,852 Current portion of commission asset 3,648 3,384 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,808 14,388 Total current assets 216,150 292,584 Restricted cash, noncurrent 275 275 Contract assets, noncurrent 690 1,386 Commission asset, noncurrent 6,649 5,655 Property and equipment, net 81,085 44,707 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,241 1,673 Other assets 1,878 1,835 Total assets $ 307,968 $ 348,115 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,912 $ 18,194 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,821 11,545 Current portion of deferred revenue 39,366 18,273 Current portion of long-term debt — 10,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,130 1,114 Total current liabilities 68,229 59,126 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 20,715 17,695 Long-term debt, noncurrent — 19,683 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 363 892 Contingent earn-out liability 45,649 14,218 Contingently issuable common stock liability 9,229 3,392 Public warrant liability 19,625 6,124 Total liabilities 163,810 121,130 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 149,790,742 and 145,204,974 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 431,759 419,190 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43 ) (10 ) Accumulated deficit (287,573 ) (192,210 ) Stockholders’ equity 144,158 226,985 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 307,968 $ 348,115

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (95,363 ) $ (39,487 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,087 2,350 Write-off of inventory and change in inventory reserve 337 425 Adjustment to property and equipment for sales type leases — (625 ) Loss from impairment of property and equipment 294 412 Stock-based compensation 11,732 8,988 Non-cash interest expense 22 10 Non-cash lease expense 432 392 Change in allowance for expected credit losses 173 80 Loss on extinguishment of debt 626 — Change in fair value of earn-out liability 31,431 (2,509 ) Change in fair value of contingently issuable common stock 5,837 (1,448 ) Change in fair value of public warrant liability 13,501 (5,443 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (646 ) (5,786 ) Inventory 5,080 (3,545 ) Commission assets (1,258 ) (339 ) Contract assets (1,184 ) (1,352 ) Other assets (43 ) (756 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 580 (9,707 ) Accounts payable (7,409 ) 2,147 Deferred revenue 24,113 6,031 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (342 ) (1,876 ) Operating lease liability (513 ) (457 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,513 ) (52,495 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Development of internal-use software (1,599 ) (1,301 ) Purchases of property and equipment (33,173 ) (11,379 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 60 — Net cash used in investing activities (34,712 ) (12,680 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 344 384 Proceeds from long-term debt 1,876 — Repayment of principal on long-term debt (31,876 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs and prepayment penalty (332 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,988 ) 384 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (33 ) (10 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (73,246 ) (64,801 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 230,058 308,167 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 156,812 $ 243,366

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY SUMMARY OF KEY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended or as of, ($ in thousands) March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 New customers 44 53 92 106 61 74 Annual recurring revenue $ 16,641 $ 20,865 $ 28,741 $ 34,120 $ 42,021 $ 54,339 Recurring revenue $ 3,159 $ 4,604 $ 6,221 $ 7,388 $ 9,075 $ 11,689 Remaining performance obligation $ 63,750 $ 80,978 $ 109,407 $ 144,561 $ 161,813 $ 198,296 Net additions 207 237 545 575 520 599 Ending deployed units 910 1,147 1,692 2,267 2,787 3,386

EVOLV TECHNOLOGY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 Operating expenses, GAAP $ 24,760 $ 25,835 $ 26,827 $ 26,868 $ 27,256 $ 31,039 Stock-based compensation (3,819 ) (4,781 ) (6,298 ) (6,771 ) (4,898 ) (6,505 ) Restructuring expenses (324 ) 13 — — — — Loss on impairment of lease equipment (96 ) (316 ) (626 ) (123 ) (137 ) (157 ) Other one-time expenses (1,107 ) (2,298 ) (69 ) (41 ) (53 ) (683 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 19,414 $ 18,453 $ 19,834 $ 19,933 $ 22,168 $ 23,694

