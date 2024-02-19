Evolv Technology Provides Regulatory Update

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based weapons detection to create safer experiences, today provided an update on a request received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Specifically, on Friday, February 16, 2024 the SEC notified the Company it was initiating an investigation that was described as a confidential “non-public, fact finding inquiry.” The Company notes the SEC’s explicit guidance that the investigation “should neither be construed as an indication by the Commission or its staff that any violation of law has occurred, nor as a reflection upon any person, entity, or security.” The Company is eager to cooperate with the SEC as it is with any regulatory body.





The Company was contacted by a representative of the media within hours of receiving the SEC’s confidential notice seeking comment on an SEC matter. In the interest of transparency, the Company has decided to disclose the matter publicly considering attempts by certain media outlets to discredit the Company and manipulate the customer markets the Company serves.

Evolv stands behind its technology and is proud to partner with hundreds of security professionals to add a layer of advanced technology to their safety plan. The Company’s technology is deployed at over 650 customers across many markets including education, healthcare, professional sports, industrial workplaces, houses of worship and tourist attractions. Prior to purchasing Evolv products, key customer decision makers – many whom often have years of security and technology expertise – typically conduct their own extensive testing in their actual operating environment. Based on these successful testing and validation outcomes, Evolv Express has now been used to screen over 1 billion visitors and is used to identify hundreds of firearms every day across the Company’s rapidly growing customer base. The Company’s team includes security professionals who have served in leadership positions in the Central Intelligence Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Defense, New York Police Department, Office of National Intelligence, Transportation Security Administration, and United States Secret Service.

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics.

