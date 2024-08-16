Evolv Technology Helps to Protect European Events This Summer

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening designed to create safer experiences, was honored to serve as a security screening provider for one of the world’s largest global sporting competitions that took place in Europe this summer alongside a multitude of other significant events. Evolv Express® systems were used as a layer of security to screen over five million people, including 10,000 competing athletes, fans and media who attended various events in venues across Europe from April through last week.





Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to pinpoint and distinguish a wide variety of potential threats from many common everyday items, such as phones and keys. Evolv Express is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points. When a threat is detected, the connected Evolv tablet displays an image of the individual who alerted and places a “Red Box” on the potential threat’s location(s).

Evolv partners with key security organizations around the world as one channel to deploy its technology. For the events this summer, Evolv partners HTDS, Aitecal, ARC Communications and 2CL Communications were instrumental in helping to successfully provide safer, more enjoyable experiences for millions of spectators.

Evolv congratulates these partners on a successful summer of sporting and other events and looks forward to supporting them on other events for the remainder of the summer and beyond. Evolv’s systems are part of security operations for over a thousand stadiums, arenas, theme parks, schools, hospitals, and iconic events. Evolv Express screens more than one million people daily, and customers are using the system to tag, on average, more than 500 firearms every day.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

