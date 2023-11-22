Evolv Technology Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer

Company Welcomes Growth Marketing Expert to Accelerate Strong Trajectory and Increasing Demand for AI-Based Security Screening

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced the appointment of Courtney Cunnane as Chief Marketing Officer, effective November 20, 2023. A growth marketing expert with deep expertise in the technology industry, Ms. Cunnane complements the expanding Evolv marketing organization and will lead the team as the company reaches its next level of growth.





Courtney comes to Evolv from software company SmartBear, where she served as the Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing and Demand Generation. In this role, she led a team of more than 30 marketers and was responsible for growth marketing across 15+ products and all direct and indirect buying channels. Prior to SmartBear, she led marketing at Experian Data Quality for nearly a decade where she was responsible for a team focused on revenue growth and channel development.

“Our company’s strong growth, driven by an increasing market demand for our solutions, puts us in an enviable position where we are able to attract top talent like Courtney,” said Jay Muelhoefer, Chief Commercial Officer of Evolv Technology. “Courtney’s expertise and proven track record as a growth marketing technology executive, as well as her drive to help make the world a safer place, make her an ideal addition to our leadership team. We are delighted to welcome Courtney to Evolv and are certain her contributions will make a significant, positive impact on the next phase of our company.”

“Joining Evolv is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This role allows me to blend my expertise in marketing and technology with a passion for making a difference while working with world-class leadership and marketing teams,” said Cunnane. “I’m excited about extending our brand to help advance Evolv’s mission in making the world a safer place to live, work, learn and play. We look forward to what’s next for the company and our customers.”

Ms. Cunnane earned a BA from Georgetown University and is based in the company’s corporate headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Evolv’s technology is used by more than 600 customers worldwide, including schools, hospitals, iconic venues, sports stadiums, and leading theme parks such as Six Flags, SoFi Stadium, Boston College, Grand Ole Opry House, Guildford County Schools and Target Field. The Evolv Express system has scanned more than 1 billion people.

