Evolv Express® Named “Best in Sports Technology” 2024 by Sports Business Journal

Leading AI-powered weapons detection system also named “Best in Fan Experience Technology.” Honors reinforce strong value proposition that is driving rapid adoption across professional and collegiate sports.

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based weapons detection to create safer experiences, today announced that Evolv Express® received two significant awards from Sports Business Journal as part of that publication’s annual Tech Week event in New York City on Tuesday.





Express was first named the winner in the “Best in Fan Experience Technology” category, in which it was selected over finalists from NASCAR, the NBA, the NHL, and the United States Golf Association and a total pool of 97 submissions. Later, at the end of an awards ceremony attended by hundreds of executives, technologists, journalists, and other sports industry leaders, Express was further honored as the “Best in Sports Technology” for 2024. The second honor put Express first among a total of 34 nominees in six categories, which in turn, were drawn from 271 submissions. These companies ranged from early-stage start-ups to leading tech giants.

In both cases, Express was selected by a panel of some 30 industry experts representing the full diversity of the sports industry, including teams, leagues, vendors, and content creators. Criteria for selection included innovation, organizational excellence, industry influence, and leadership in sports technology. The ability of Express to help deliver a safe and seamless ingress experience for fans, even during the busiest of times, was noted as Express’ most positive impact on the industry.

“On behalf of all 300-plus Evolvers, it was my honor to step to the awards podium twice last night,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “We’re especially delighted to accept these awards given the strength of the tech products and solutions being offered by all the nominees. Together, we’re pushing the industry forward rapidly and every nominee deserves recognition and congratulations.”

These honors are affirmation of Evolv’s strong sports industry value proposition, win-win business model, and comprehensive customer service. To date, Evolv Express is deployed at almost 50 major pro and collegiate sports venues in the United States and England. Evolv’s technology can also be found in leading theme parks, performing arts centers, casinos and arenas in addition to hundreds of schools, hospitals and places of worship.

Sports Business Journal (SBJ) is the sports industry’s business media source of record. In addition to its daily and weekly publications, SBJ organizes the industry’s leading conferences and events.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sports Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best in Fan Experience Technology” and “Best in Sports Technology”. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Cortex AI®, and Evolv Visual Gun Detection™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 31, 2023, that was filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as may be updated in other filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on September 30, 2023 that was filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Alexandra Smith Ozerkis



aozerkis@evolvtechnology.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Norris



bnorris@evolvtechnology.com